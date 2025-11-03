For the first time in the “Queen City of the South,” a “Fashion & Arts Weekend” will be a major part of a wedding expo. Like a blessed union, Spotlight Couronne Internationale (SCI), a premier fashion and retail company based in Calgary, Canada, partners with Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark in Mactan, Cebu, for “The Brides at Triton Wedding Expo 2026.”

As Cebu’s grandest wedding expo celebrates its fifth wonderful year, set to take place at Jpark’s iconic Triton Grand Ballroom on March 21 and 22, 2026, the event will be made more exciting by the International Fashion and Arts Weekend (IFAW), a global platform under SCI, which is a distinguished fashion and retail organization founded by CEO and President Limuel Hayag Vilela and COO and Creative Director Alvin Masangkay Francia.

On Oct. 24, 2025, the two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Jpark Island Resort, sealing a dynamic collaboration built on a shared vision of bringing world-class wedding experiences to the vibrant Visayas.

Fashion and Arts Meet Purpose

“IFAW unites fashion, culture and the arts on a global stage. Through our curated fashion shows, art exhibitions, industry expos, and personality development programs, IFAW continues to advance creativity, inclusivity, and cross-cultural collaboration among emerging and established talents worldwide,” explained Francia and Vilela.

One of the flagship programs of IFAW under SCI’s brand portfolio is the Bootcamp — the exclusive and world-class personality development training programs designed for kids and teens, reflecting the very essence of what SCI and IFAW stand for: promoting inclusivity in the fashion industry.

During the expo, aspiring talents from Cebu and neighboring regions will have the opportunity to participate in these initiatives.



Promise in Paradise

With “Promise in Paradise” as its theme, “The Brides at Triton Wedding Expo 2026” will host an extraordinary lineup of reputable and reliable wedding suppliers, a blend of international fashion and creativity that SCI expertly brings, and the hotel’s heartwarming embrace and impressive service.

“The collaboration aims to bring ‘The Brides at Triton Wedding Expo 2026’ into an international landscape, combining Jpark’s reputation as a premier destination resort in the Philippines along with SCI’s creative expertise in bridal fashion and event production. Together, we promise an immersive showcase that will inspire couples to dream bigger and plan their celebrations with confidence and style,” said Brian Connelly, VP for operations and general manager of Jpark.

Key members of Jpark and SCI witnessed the MoU signing between Connelly and Vilela, along with industry stakeholders, event sponsors and media partners.

“Attendees can expect that the upcoming expo will feature a series of fashion shows, curated exhibits and art gallery, a bootcamp and more pocket events that will provide a blissful platform where real stories of love, creativity, and commitment take center stage,” said Vilela.

“This event signifies more than just a collaboration, it symbolizes a unified effort to elevate even more the wedding scene in Cebu and set new standards for future bridal expos,” expressed Connelly. “This team-up with SCI brings together the elegance of fashion and the luxury of destination experience, elements that reflect what modern couples look for today.”

“At SCI and with this Fashion Weekend, we want to emphasize our commitment to artistry, innovation, and helping not just brides and grooms, but every person seeking to celebrate any form of milestones, and create unforgettable memories in one of the most scenic settings in the country,” said Vilela.

More exciting details about “The Brides at Triton Wedding Expo 2026” such as schedules, participating brands, and exclusive offers will be announced in the coming months.



For more information about Spotlight Couronne Internationale, Inc. (SCI) via info@scimodels.ca and http://www.scimodels.ca/.

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu is located at M.L. Quezon National Highway, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Philippines 6015. You may contact us at (032) 494-5000/5555 or email directly at pr@jparkislandresort.com. You may also visit our website: www.jparkislandresort.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

