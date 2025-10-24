As the country faces yet another cycle of corruption scandals, misuse of public funds, and waning public trust, one truth stands clear: the absence of integrity and accountability in governance is costing us Filipinos our future.

Behind every unfulfilled project, every wasted peso, and every broken promise is a system that has yet to take transparency seriously. It is the Filipino people, the public servants trying to do right, and the communities waiting for services that never arrive, who bear the weight of this failure.

For 25 years, the Institute for Solidarity in Asia (ISA) has been at the forefront of transformative governance, strengthening public institutions, building integrity systems, and empowering leaders to deliver better outcomes for citizens.

Since its founding in 2000 by renowned economist and former Finance Secretary Dr. Jesus P. Estanislao, ISA has helped over 200 public institutions, from the Department of Trade and Industry and the Philippine Heart Center to the City Governments of Baguio and Iloilo, build stronger, more accountable, and citizen-centered systems of governance.

One of the most notable examples of this transformation is the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), which partnered with ISA to develop and implement its Transformation Roadmap, a long-term strategy to build a credible, effective, and service-driven military organization. Its reform journey has since translated into measurable outcomes, including increased disaster response readiness, improved maritime domain awareness, and strengthened public trust in one of the nation’s most critical institutions.

ISA’s work demonstrates that corruption is best prevented not just by catching the guilty but by transforming the way public institutions lead, plan, and serve. Central to this effort is the Performance Governance System (PGS), ISA’s strategy management framework developed specifically for public institutions in the Philippines. The PGS enables government agencies and local governments to design, deploy, monitor, and sustain long-term reforms that deliver real, measurable breakthroughs in service delivery and institutional performance. Through the PGS, agencies and LGUs have translated strategy into progress, strengthening citizen participation and improving accountability across the board.

Now entering its 25th year, ISA reaffirms its mission to build a Dream Philippines, where every government institution delivers, and every citizen participates and prospers.

This commitment will be at the heart of the upcoming “ISAng Bansa, ISAng Pangarap: National Summit for Public Governance” on Nov. 6, a gathering of reform advocates, leaders, and integrity champions from both the public and private sectors.

The summit’s plenary sessions will confront the country’s most urgent governance challenges head-on:

Institutional Leadership & Strategic Reforms — Addressing how visionary leadership and evidence-based strategy can strengthen public institutions.

Public Sector Integrity & Anti-Corruption — Exploring practical anti-corruption tools and citizen-driven accountability mechanisms.

Foundations of Reform: Voices from Governance and Service Champions — Featuring real-world transformation stories from notable public institutions.

Speakers include Former Vice President and Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo, Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong, and AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., alongside many other reform advocates from both public and private sectors.

ISA’s call is clear: good governance is not the job of a few, but the responsibility of all. As institutions across the country continue to battle systemic inefficiencies and corruption, ISA urges leaders, civil servants, and citizens alike to take part in the growing movement for integrity.

This Summit and the movement it represents is not just a look back on 25 years, but a call to action for the next 25. The work of nation-building continues, and the time to act is now.

Event Details

ISAng Bansa, ISAng Pangarap: National Summit for Public Governance

November 6, 2025 | Mayuree Grand Ballroom, Dusit Thani Manila | 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Register here:

For Private Sector Attendees: https://bit.ly/ISA25thAnniversary-Private

For Public Sector Attendees: https://bit.ly/ISA25thAnniversary

For inquiries, contact Kristine Roraldo at programs@isacenter.org.

