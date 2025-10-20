The property is developed by Cebu Landmasters, Inc. and managed by The Ascott Limited Philippines

Even for a place as vibrant and alive as Cebu, the travel experience gets all the more exciting in every way with lyf. At the strategically located and creatively designed lyf Cebu City, the pulse of the Queen City of the South beats the loudest, where guests enjoy lifestyle-driven living spaces at affordable prices, along with community-centric social amenities and a unique hospitality experience.

lyf Cebu City is developed by Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI), awarded by the PropertyGuru Awards as Best Developer in Visayas and Mindanao, and managed by The Ascott Limited, a global leader in serviced residences. The dynamic hotel in Cebu City radiates fun and youthful energy with its bright-coloured interiors, appealing to the adventurous spirit of travellers who live for immersing in different cultures.

Located in midtown Cebu, lyf Cebu City places its guests at the heart of the action. It presents modern convenience with surrounding commercial enterprises, from restaurants to malls, along with essential establishments like hospitals and universities. Access to Cebu’s business centers and tourist destinations is made easy as well. A few kilometers away are Cebu Business Park and Cebu IT Park, while everything else is accessible via local public transportation or through private shuttle services.

Meanwhile, within lyf Cebu City awaits an equally rewarding journey. The brand’s experience-led hotel concept comes to life through its budget-friendly rooms. Each one is designed and decorated with the brand’s signature values of curiosity, togetherness, authenticity, creation, and freedom. Layouts include the One of a Kind (Studio), Side by Side (Twin Room), and All Together (Two-Bedroom or Four-Bedroom). Here is a look at lyf Cebu City’s room rates:

With Breakfast

One-of-a-Kind / Side-by-Side (1-Bedroom) — PHP 2,500.00 nett (Good for 2 pax)

All Together (2-Bedroom) — PHP 6,000.00 nett (Good for 4 pax)

All Together (4-Bedroom) — PHP 15,000.00 nett (Good for 6 pax)

Without Breakfast

One-of-a-Kind / Side-by-Side (1-Bedroom) — PHP 2,000.00 nett (Good for 2 pax)

All Together (2-Bedroom) — PHP 5,000.00 nett (Good for 4 pax)

All Together (4-Bedroom) — PHP 12,000.00 nett (Good for 6 pax)

In terms of amenities, several unique “Social Spaces” highlight the brand’s commitment to offering an unforgettable experience by fostering creative collaborations. Here is a list of the amenities at lyf Cebu City:



Say Hi! Check-in Counter

Social Gym (Burn)

Swimming Pool (Dip) — overlooking the scenic Cebu skyline.

Hangout — Mezzanine

Connect — Co-Working Lounge

Bond — Social Kitchen

Wash & Hang (Social Launderette)

To promote a true sense of community and cater to guests seeking a unique Cebu experience, lyf Cebu City also hosts regular, exciting events. Some of which to look forward to are the Spellbound Halloween Bazaar on Oct. 31, the Cebu Landmasters, Inc. run with special lyf Cebu City room promotion on Nov. 9, and the Tree Lighting event featuring FilFabric by Get Spotted on Nov. 28.

What’s more, the hotel also serves as a go-to destination among enthusiasts of Cebuano arts and culture as a proud platform for creative expression and community engagement. The hotel takes pride in its long lineup of artistic and cultural collaborations, from featuring a Junknot Thresher Shark Installation to its Arte artsy partnerships.

Experience Cebu in thrilling new ways today by visiting lyf Cebu City.

For more details and to make reservations:

Website: https://www.discoverasr.com/en/lyf/philippines/lyf-cebu-city

Email: Frontoffice.lcc@the-ascott.com

Mobile: 0977-203-6425 / 0956-099-4851

More information about The Ascott Limited Philippines is available at www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Follow the group on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

