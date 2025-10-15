As Rockwell at Nepo Center prepares for the highly anticipated turnover of its first residential building, The Manansala, set for January 2026, future homeowners and design enthusiasts are invited to elevate their living spaces at the Move-In Fair happening from Oct. 17-31, 2025 at The Glass House at Rockwell at Nepo Center.

This event showcases premium furniture, home accents, and kitchen essentials from some of the most sought-after lifestyle brands, offering attendees an opportunity to experience firsthand the quality and style that will define modern living at Rockwell’s premier community in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Elevate Your Living Space with Flair and Function

From Oct. 17 to 23, guests can explore furniture offerings from Triboa Bay, known for combining expert craftsmanship with relaxed sophistication; Casa Selma, specializing in bespoke home décor that adds timeless charm to any space; and Studio Blac, whose modern minimalist designs offer clean lines and versatile aesthetics perfect for modern living. These brands exemplify Rockwell’s commitment to delivering both flair and function in every corner of its living spaces.

The second week, running from Oct. 24 to 31, highlights premium kitchen and home essentials from MAV, pioneers in innovative furniture designed to elevate daily living with functional style; Philiana, known for blending sleek, contemporary designs with locally sourced wood; and Saladmaster, the industry leader in health-conscious cooking technology known for its durable and versatile cookware systems. Together, they offer homeowners the tools to easily craft flavorful meals, adding warmth and character to every gathering and turning everyday moments into memorable experiences.

Beyond showcasing distinct products, the Move-In Fair is a celebration of the lifestyle that awaits the community of Rockwell at Nepo Center, to be experienced first by the residents of The Manansala. As turnover draws near, this event offers a seamless transition for homeowners ready to personalize their new spaces with curated selections that embody comfort, function, and timeless elegance.

Visit The Glass House at Rockwell Nepo Center, located along Juan D. Nepomuceno Avenue, Angeles City, Pampanga from Oct. 17 to 31, 2025 and enjoy exclusive event-only promotions!

