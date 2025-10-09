The Filinvest Group recently gathered for a special celebration with its valued partners last September 17 to honor 70 years of enabling dreams together. The event called The Dream Continues was attended by business partners and senior executives of the various companies within the group.

As a diverse conglomerate spanning real estate, banking, power, hospitality, sugar, and infrastructure, the Filinvest Group continues to uphold its commitment to nation-building and inclusive growth. More than a night of appreciation, the event became a meaningful celebration as the group extended support to a foundation that helps feed those in need.

10,000 meals were donated through Loaves x Fish, a charity kitchen that provides free hot meals for the poor, abandoned, marginalized and forgotten. Since opening its doors in 2024, the kitchen has served over 325,000 meals with the support of its donors, its more than 1,700 volunteers and in partnership with 30 parishes and NGOs.

“I hope this gathering allows us to pause for a while and enjoy the company of friends, while reminding us of what matters most — relationships that are strengthened by trust and that help more Filipinos achieve their dreams,” said Jonathan Gotianun, Chairman of FDC and EastWest Bank.

“As we look ahead, we share a common love for our country and a commitment to making a difference. Filinvest is dedicated to doing its part, and we hope everyone will continue to do their share in helping our nation grow and thrive,” he added.

The evening celebrated the spirit of collaboration through a creative partnership with industrial designer Selena Placino, known for her thoughtful art pieces. Guests received Sandigan, a set of wooden bookends symbolizing the strength of partnerships. The piece also pays tribute to Filinvest founders Andrew and Mercedes Gotianun, with the words “visionary” and “tireless implementer” inscribed on each bookend.

The toast was led by Josephine Gotianun Yap and Francis C. Gotianun. “As we look back at the past 70 years, may we be guided by our history of vision, resilience, and partnerships. May the dreams and legacy of our parents and founders, Andrew and Mercedes, continue to push us to enable more dreams together. And here’s to the future, the next 70 years of innovation, transformation, and hope.”

The partners’ event reflected a legacy built not only on business achievements but also on lives touched. From pioneering developments that shaped skylines to financing dreams through EastWest Bank, and initiatives that uplift communities, the Group reaffirmed its commitment to making growth meaningful for all.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.