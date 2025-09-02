With SMDC Heights, SMDC Nature, and SMDC Symphony Homes, you can find the home that fits your lifestyle and life stage

No two — or three — visions of a dream home are alike. What may be ideal for urban professionals, for example, might not be appealing for retirees or first-time buyers. Also, the concept that entices you today might not be the same 10 years down the road, as life progresses and priorities change.

SM Development Corp. (SMDC) acknowledged the fact as part of the ever-evolving needs of the modern, more discerning Filipino homebuyer. As such, the property developer that’s coming off its 20th anniversary last year, responded by embracing a fresh start with the launch of three new, distinct segments. Each one is designed to cater to different lifestyles and life stages, wherein the goal is to meet you not just where the brand builds, but where you are in life.

“At the heart of this refresh is a renewed commitment: to build homes that elevate lives,” said Jessica Sy, vice-president and head of Design, Innovation & Strategy of SMDC. She added that the new look goes beyond optics. More than anything, “it’s about how we listen.”

The move reflects SMDC’s commitment to understanding the market’s needs, developing segments shaped by real insight into what’s important to homebuyers today. That may be progress, breathing room, or the dream of a first home. These aspirations serve as the essence of the three new categories: SMDC Heights, SMDC Nature, and SMDC Symphony Homes.

Let’s sort out which of these three segments suits you best, depending on your needs, goals, and your very own idea of a dream home and a good life.

Are you an urban achiever? The high-energy, fast-paced lifestyle of city living is more your speed. You find it exciting — challenging, even — to see where your drive takes you as an accomplished individual who works for more, whether as an accomplished professional or a savvy investor. You also need to be at the center of everything, given that every second counts at the pace you’re living in. If this is you, who equates high-rise living with your earned stature, consider SMDC Heights. These vertical residential developments carry the tagline “Designed for ascent,” targeting dynamic urban achievers. SMDC Heights properties are located in buzzing Central Business Districts like the MOA Complex, surrounded by malls, hotels, dining and nightlife spots, and even an airport. SMDC Heights is perfect for those not just living in the city, but rising through it.

Are you a suburban nester? Calm. Natural. Serene. These qualities are exactly what you look for in a home, as do growth-oriented families, early nesters and emerging households, retirees, and even single professionals who aspire for a more well-rounded lifestyle and long-term growth. Your search for a home to plant your roots in leads you to SMDC Nature, “Where life grows with you.” Here, suburban living meets modern conveniences in mid-rise residential communities situated in growth-accessible locations near SM Malls, schools, groceries, and other essential establishments. There’s no need to rush as you live your nurturing life with meaning and connection.

Are you a life upgrader? After going through various life stages, you’re ready for something different. Something more grounded, permanent, harmonious. SMDC Symphony Homes is perfect for families looking for smart starts made simple, or returning OFWs looking forward to reuniting with their loved ones. While the quintessential Filipino home remains a planted structure, SMDC Symphony Homes offers “A House and a lot more” as value-rich neighborhoods. Watch yourself grow with the environment, as these developments are located in strategic, fast-growing areas across the Philippines close to major roads, economic zones like Clark, and rising lifestyle hubs. It’s a home for life upgraders ready to enjoy a life that sings.

According to Ms. Sy, SMDC not only grows, but evolves with intention. “We’re not just building units,” she said, “we’re building everyday impact.”

To learn more about SMDC and its new segments, visit www.smdc.com or call the SMDC Hotline at (02) 8858-0300.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.