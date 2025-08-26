Urban planners must consider the “gender dimension” to make public spaces more inclusive and allow better use of infrastructures designed to make users move comfortably, according to a US-based expert supporting movements for greater public mobility.

Benjie de la Peña, CEO of the Shared-Use Mobility Center (SUMC) and chair of the Global Network for Popular Transportation, said buildings, walkways or sidewalks, and transport terminals should not be mere infrastructures as they must be public spaces where people should be able to move comfortably.

“Engineers tend to think of efficiency and movement alone and they don’t think about the waiting part, right?… It’s always about the moving and not about the waiting. But in a good system, you think about how it is to wait and dwell,” Mr. De la Peña told participants of the Philippine Mobility Series 2025’s “Mobility Chat” recently.

For instance, Mr. De la Peña said, women and caregivers have different trip patterns from men and regular office workers, hence, the significance to create mobility hubs for women, as well as caregivers.

In their analysis, Mr. De la Peña noted that in most cities, available public transport services go to the employment areas and serves particular times, but that’s not how women and caregivers move.

“They sometimes have to stop over at school to drop off the kids, or on the way home, stop over and pick up a grocery, or if they’re caring for someone older, they have to take them to the doctor or to the pharmacy. And so, none of the public transportation systems are particularly friendly to that,” said the Filipino urban transport expert.

“This is precisely why Grab in the Philippines is supporting the Philippine Mobility Series 2025. We need to hear more civilian voices. We need a platform to allow exchanges of ideas to flow in order to improve mobility in the country,” according to Booey Bonifacio of Grab.

After interviewing 100 women aged 11 to 95 on their transportation needs and challenges, Mr. De la Peña noted how the framework they designed had radically changed when gender dimension was added.

If we design for the people with the most challenges, it works better for everyone else,” Mr. De la Peña told the “Mobility Chat” organized by AltMobility PH and co-presented by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and in partnership with Grab and the Move As One Coalition.

