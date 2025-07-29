By Jay Ann Bonghanoy

For many Filipinos, owning a home is more than a milestone; it’s a lifelong dream. Yet, the path toward homeownership is often paved with challenges: rising property prices, strict bank requirements, and the realities of urban living make it difficult, especially for young families, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and first-time buyers.

Recognizing these obstacles, Global Dominion Financing, Inc. introduced its Real Estate Financing (REF) program, a practical and empowering solution designed to bring more Filipinos closer to homeownership.

Unlike traditional housing loans that are often lengthy, rigid, and intimidating, Global Dominion’s REF program provides a faster, simpler, and guided path to acquiring a home. Whether the goal is to purchase a townhouse, a house and lot, or a condominium unit, the program offers full support from application to property acquisition.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, real estate loan exposure reached a staggering ₱2.95 trillion by the end of 2024. Despite this, homeownership in Metro Manila hovers just over 52 percent, significantly below the 62 percent national average, a clear indicator of the housing gap in urban centers.

REF was built with three core pillars in mind:

✅ Fast – faster approval than traditional bank loans

✅ Secured – transparent processing with full documentation and customer care

✅ Guided – dedicated assistance from initial inquiry to move-in

REF is ideal for startup families, OFWs, young professionals, and even long-time renters who are now ready to invest in a permanent residence. In a time when extreme weather, traffic congestion, and inflation affect everyday life, many are choosing homes strategically located near workplaces, schools, and transport hubs. Others view property as a long-term investment, recognizing real estate as a stable and appreciating asset.

Through its Real Estate Financing program, Global Dominion is not just providing a loan, its helping people build a future. By offering flexible terms, hands-on guidance, and a simplified process, REF empowers more Filipinos to take that first big step toward a home they can truly call their own.

In the journey to homeownership, Global Dominion is proving to be a partner that makes dreams more reachable, one Filipino family at a time.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

