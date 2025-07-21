Whenever two people are bound by a strong chemistry, the way towards love is often made more thrilling by a sense of anticipation, fleeting moments that intensify rather than detract from romantic fulfillment. Seven episodes into Puregold’s Si Sol at si Luna, avid viewers of the hit digital series are caught in the spell, not just through Sol and Luna’s furtive glances or almost-kisses, but also because of the deep and strong attraction brewing between them.

Love is love in any language but for Filipinos who perpetually need a dopamine fix, kilig — the butterflies in the stomach or the shiver down the spine — is what best describes the sensation they feel as they watch sweet romance unfold. Here, we present Si Sol at si Luna’s top five kilig moments that had its followers squealing into their pillows.

That First Glimpse (Episode 1, “Babae sa Bus”)

Sometimes, kilig comes quietly. In the very first episode, Sol (Zaijian Jaranilla) captures Luna (Jane Oineza) crying on the bus as he gathers clips for his documentary, marking the series’ turning point. As if drawn by a strong irresistible force, Sol resolves to know Luna’s story.

Moments of tenderness and vulnerability, gleaned from Luna and Sol’s compelling attraction for each other, are what get fans hooked on the unfolding story.

Ben and Luna during the Office Karaoke Party (Episode 3, “Chasing the Girl”)

As viewers’ comments attest, not all the kilig moments are between Sol and Luna. During team leader Ben’s (Joao Constancia) birthday karaoke celebration, viewers couldn’t help swooning over how he showed affection for Luna–from listening to her emotional performance (while everyone seemed to ignore her song) to making sure she got home safe.

Ben may not be the series’ main lead, but his feelings for and careful attention to Luna were not lost on viewers.

When Sol Met the Family (Episode 6, “Meet the Family”)

Ara (Karina Bautista) and Sol’s team-up for a pretend “date” melted hearts. Ara’s fear of being seen as someone “unlovable” by her family was met with Sol’s steady kindness as he stepped in, no questions asked.

When they held hands during her family gathering, the comfort between them felt natural, and fans couldn’t help wondering, is there a possibility that they would end up together?

Luna Waits for Sol (Episode 6, “Meet the Family”)

In the same episode, Luna and Sol finally scheduled an interview for the project, but Sol was stuck at Ara’s family event. As the day wore on, tension built. Sol was running late but in the final shot, he comes upon Luna, still there, waiting.

That scene convinced fans that Luna wanted to see Sol, no matter how long it took. Sometimes, kilig is in the waiting.

The Almost “Kiss” (Episode 7, “The Interview”)

Of course, the top kilig moment was the intimate, emotionally charged interview in Luna’s apartment. As she opened up, Sol became visibly more drawn to her — not just emotionally, but physically. He was seemingly engrossed in filming her, but it was clear that he was barely listening, as he was lost in the moment. When they both reached for something that dropped on the floor, their faces drew close, and for a second, viewers thought they would kiss. Chemistry, timing, and an intimate setting made for the most recent episode’s most exciting kilig moment.

It’s a weekly treat, a break from life’s sameness and routine, the way Puregold Channel continues to deliver not just kilig, but a story that feels real and relatable.

In Episode 8 ‘Field Trip sa Real World?’, we will know if Sol will fall even deeper, and whether Luna will meet him halfway. And if she does, how will the world react? Will there be more kilig? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Catch Si Sol at si Luna’s 8th episode on Saturday, July 19, at 7 p.m., only on Puregold Channel.

Subscribe to Puregold Channel on YouTube, like @puregold.shopping on Facebook, and follow @puregold_ph on Instagram and X, and @puregoldph on TikTok for more updates and behind-the-scenes content.

Episode 7:

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.