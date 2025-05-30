The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham Philippines) celebrated outstanding corporate citizenship at its inaugural Corporate Social Impact (CSI) Awards, held on May 21 at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati City. Forty companies were recognized for exemplary contributions across five key areas of social responsibility.

The event showcased 80 initiatives reflecting the private sector’s commitment to building a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient Philippines. The CSI Awards aimed to highlight the evolving role of businesses as active contributors to nation-building beyond profit.

“We’re highlighting something really important with the inaugural launch of our Corporate Social Impact awards,” said AmCham President Sara Murphy in her remarks. “We hope these awards will inspire even more companies to prioritize social responsibility. We believe that businesses can be a powerful force for good.”

The evening featured a keynote message from U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, underscoring the strong ties between the American and Philippine business communities and their shared commitment to driving positive social change.

An independent board of judges selected the winners based on four key criteria: innovation, scalability, depth of impact, and community engagement. The distinguished panel included Ms. Glenda Wallace, Public Affairs Officer of the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines; Mr. Manolito “Lito” Tayag, Vice Chair of the Philippine Business for Social Progress; and Ms. Corazon Dichosa-Halili, Executive Director of the Board of Investments. AmCham Philippines did not participate in the selection process to ensure objectivity and fairness.

The following companies and their respective programs were recognized as winners across five categories:

Education and Workforce Development

Gold: Citibank N.A. Philippines – JobNext Program Silver: Moog Controls Corporation – Philippines – Community Empowerment Program Bronze: PwC Acceleration Center Manila – Bus Donation to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Sustainability and Resource Management

Gold: Dow Chemical Philippines, Inc. – Shoes Re-Used for Walkable Paths Program Silver: Lexmark Research and Development Corporation – Carbon Neutrality Program (AmCham Visayas Member) Bronze: Capital One Philippines – Green Solutions Program

Economic Participation and Opportunity

Gold: Coca-Cola Philippines – iSTAR: Innovative Sari-Sari Store Training and Access to Resources Silver: Citibank N.A. Philippines – Digital Financial Inclusion Awards Bronze: Citibank N.A. Philippines – Global Innovation Challenge

Health and Emergency Assistance

Gold: CURE Philippines – Life Transforming Surgeries (AmCham Mindanao Member) Silver (tie): Colgate-Palmolive Philippines – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Silver (tie): Capital One Philippines – Road to 100 Water Towers Bronze: Texas Instruments Philippines – Master of Disaster

Community Support and Engagement

Gold: Teleperformance Philippines – Citizen of the World Foundation Silver: Universal Leaf Philippines – Let’s PLAY: Promote Learning Activities for the Youth Bronze: Merck Sharp and Dohme (I.A.) LLC – MSD Philippines – MSD Gives Back

AmCham Philippines also acknowledged the support of its event partners — Cargill, Emerson, Infinivan, Microsoft, and RELX Reed Elsevier — with Nord Anglia International School Manila, which served as the event’s Thought Leader.

The CSI Awards reflect AmCham’s mission to amplify business-led solutions to urgent challenges, from improving education and health outcomes to advancing environmental stewardship and economic participation.

AmCham Executive Director Ebb Hinchliffe described the event as a milestone in the Chamber’s efforts to highlight the positive influence of the private sector on national development in his welcome remarks. The organization plans to expand the program in 2025, aiming for broader geographic participation and deeper industry involvement.

To further document and share the impact of these initiatives, AmCham is producing a special magazine featuring highlights from the awards ceremony, feature stories on winning programs, and insights from industry leaders on corporate citizenship in the Philippines.

