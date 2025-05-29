Renowned Japanese brand Sharp (Phils.) Corp. recently showcased a series of individual sell-out events aimed at enhancing customer experience and promoting product awareness during the “Sharper Together” Media Conference and Dealers Appreciation Night held at Solaire Vertis North on May 21.

Since 1982, Sharp Philippines has been dedicated to providing high-quality appliances that cater to the unique needs of Filipino consumers.

“As we reflect on our journey, we recognize that our success is not just a result of our innovative products, but also the strong partnerships we have built with our dealers and the trust we have earned from our customers. Together, we have grown sharper,” said President and General Manager Kazuo Kito.

Partnership with dealers is a cornerstone of their achievement. “We treasure and nurture these relationships, recognizing that they are essential to delivering exceptional service and support to our customers, Mr. Kito added. “By working closely with our dealers, we ensure that our products are readily available and that our customers receive the best possible experience. This collaboration allows us to adapt to market trends and consumer preferences, enabling us to grow together in an ever-evolving landscape.”

With the unwavering support of its dealers and the loyalty of its customers, Sharp Philippines is excited to explore new horizons and achieve greater heights.

With this, Sharp has been dedicated to providing customers in the Philippines with unique buying experiences. As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering unique buying experiences for customers in the Philippines, Sharp is hosting a series of exhibits nationwide, designed to bring the products closer to our valued customers.

At these events, customers will have the opportunity to experience the brand’s innovative products firsthand. We believe that direct interaction is key to understanding customer needs and preferences. By engaging with Sharp products in person, customers can gain valuable insights and provide us with direct feedback, allowing us to tailor our offerings to better meet their expectations.

These sales events are strategically planned around the seasonal needs of customers. Sharp’s goal is to create a personalized shopping experience that resonates with its customers, making them feel valued and understood.”

“We are dedicated to serving our customers in a humble and meaningful way,” said Amor Golifardo Marketing, senior manager at Sharp Philippines. “By bringing our products directly to them, we not only showcase our latest innovations but also foster a deeper connection with our customer.”

Sharp’s nationwide exhibits are more than just sales events; they are an opportunity for the brand to listen, learn, and grow alongside its customers.

Sharp invite everyone to join them at the following events and discover how Sharp can enhance their everyday lives:

Koten

Koten translates to individual exhibits in Japanese tradition. Held since 2010, these Koten exhibits are designed to drive strong sales performance while attracting new customers and increasing awareness of Sharp’s innovative products. As demand for Koten exhibits has grown among dealers and consumers alike, Sharp has expanded its offerings to include a variety of exhibits focusing on product innovation, technology, and seasonal strategies, all made possible through collaboration with valued dealers.

“We create activities and exhibits that bring us closer to our Filipino consumers,” emphasized Mr. Kito.

J-Tech Festival

J-Tech Festival, or Japan Technology Festival, which showcases the advanced technology of Sharp’s Japanese inverters that save both electricity and money. Featured products include inverter refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and air purifiers, all designed to enhance energy efficiency while delivering exceptional customer satisfaction.

Kuuki Festival

Kuuki Festival meaning “air” in Japanese, which focuses on air conditioning and Plasmacluster air purifier products. This festival is dedicated to enhancing indoor air experience, especially during the sweltering summer months and high humidity season. The Kuuki Festival is the go-to destination for innovative air solutions that promise to elevate comfort and well-being. This underscores Sharp’s commitment to providing cutting-edge products designed to improve air quality and create a healthy indoor environment.

Oto Festival

Oto Festival is a vibrant celebration of Sharp’s innovative audio products, showcasing a diverse range of speakers and sound systems that resonate with the Filipino lifestyle. This festival highlights that Sharp’s audio offerings extend beyond karaoke, though their karaoke function is a standout feature to include a variety of speakers designed to enhance any musical experience.

Customers can explore the impressive flexibility and portability of Sharp’s audio products, making them perfect for gatherings, parties, or simply enjoying music at home. With a focus on sound quality, Sharp’s audio products deliver an immersive listening experience that caters to the diverse musical tastes of Filipinos. Whether it’s pop, rock, traditional folk, or the latest hits, Sharp’s speakers are designed to bring out the best in every genre. The Sharp Oto Festival not only showcases these exceptional products but also fosters a sense of community among music lovers, making it a must-visit event for anyone passionate about sound and entertainment.

Aquos Matsuri

Aquos Matsuri is an exciting exhibition of Sharp’s cutting-edge advancements in LED TV technology. This festival celebrates the brand’s legacy of innovation in visual entertainment, featuring a wide array of Sharp’s latest video products, from smart TVs to Google TVs. At the heart of the Aquos Matsuri is the impressive Sharp XLED TV, known for its exceptional picture quality and advanced features.

Attendees can experience firsthand the vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and stunning clarity that Sharp’s televisions bring to every viewing experience. For gaming enthusiasts, the Aquos Matsuri offers a unique and immersive experience, allowing them to test out the latest gaming technologies and see how Sharp’s TVs enhance gameplay with rapid response times and high-definition visuals.

The festival also features exclusive promotions, making it an ideal opportunity for visitors to take home their favorite Sharp products at special prices.

Labadaba Day

Labadaba Day provides customers with a unique opportunity to experience the convenience of Sharp’s fully automatic washing machines through complimentary trials, allowing them to wash their clothes effortlessly. This event will also feature a variety of engaging activities, including cooking demonstrations and karaoke sessions, creating a fun and interactive atmosphere for all attendees.

Furthermore, the event will serve as an educational platform, equipping dealers with valuable insights and strategies to effectively to promote fully automatic washing machines in their stores. Overall, Sharp Labadaba Day promises to be an enjoyable and informative experience for everyone involved.

Customer Service

Sharp’s customers are always its top priority. It is thus excited to announce that its After-Sales Service will be elevated to the next level with a soft launch in the third quarter of this year, followed by a full launch in the final quarter.

Sharp’s VIP program for valued customers offers exclusive benefits, such as: Up to 20% Discount on parts and labor for repairs; Free Check-Ups and evaluation; Priority Service for faster assistance; and 20% Discount on air conditioning and air purifier cleaning. These are just a few of the many advantages VIP customers will enjoy.

Additionally, all customers can easily register their purchased units through the E-Service platform, Sharp’s online warranty service provider wherein customer will have a real time service update, to have automation system, to have their product registration database and most importantly is to have a quick response service.

Communication is improved as well thru Sharp’s toll-free customer care line at 1-800-1-888-4952, available Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plus, our Sharp Philippines Messenger service is available 24/7 to address your messages and concerns.

Valuing customers and committed to providing service that exceeds expectations, Sharp Philippines is committed to maintaining strong relationships with customers through these innovative sell-out events, supported by our beloved dealers. Its dedication to the Japanese way of customer engagement ensures that it continually provides exceptional experiences that resonate with its audience.

For more information about upcoming events and product offerings, visit the Sharp Philippines official website.

