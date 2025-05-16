The scorching heat is back in the country — and for many Filipinos, that means another restless night of tossing, turning, and waking up drenched in sweat. Even with the AC on full blast, truly restful sleep feels like a luxury these days. For couples, it’s even worse — one person’s discomfort can ruin the entire bed. But what if the secret to cooler, better sleep wasn’t in your air conditioning…but in your mattress?

Awaken Your Best with Emma

Emma isn’t your average mattress brand. Founded in Frankfurt, Germany in 2015, Emma has grown rapidly, expanding to 22 countries across 5 continents. Its mission is simple yet powerful: to deliver better sleep across the globe. Backed by German-engineered design and science-driven innovation, Emma’s products are trusted by over 6 million happy sleepers worldwide.

Hybrid Innovation for Hot Nights

At the heart of Emma’s product line is its Hybrid Mattress Collection that combines both spring and foam to help you sleep better — even in the tropical heat. Say goodbye to restless, nights and hello to refreshing sleep:

Diamond Hybrid Mattress 2.0 – Experience sleep at its finest. Indulge in luxurious rest with the Diamond Hybrid Mattress 2.0—engineered with advanced cooling technology and superior motion isolation for truly uninterrupted sleep, night after night.

Original Hybrid Mattress 2.0 – Emma’s award-winning mattress globally. Crafted with the perfect balance of foam and springs, the Original Hybrid Mattress 2.0 delivers just-right firmness for exceptional comfort and support—all night, every night.

Unlike traditional foam or spring mattresses, Emma’s hybrid technology delivers the best of both worlds — offering plush comfort and firm support in one perfectly balanced mattress.

Experience Emma at OUR HOME

Europe’s fastest-growing sleep brand, Emma Sleep, is thrilled to announce its exciting new partnership with OUR HOME, the Philippines’ premier lifestyle furniture retailer. Now, Filipinos can experience the transformative power of Emma mattresses firsthand, bringing dream-worthy sleep closer to home. This collaboration between Emma and OUR HOME is rooted in a shared commitment: to help people create their ideal living spaces, and it all starts with a better night’s sleep.

You can now experience the Emma difference yourself. Visit select OUR HOME branches — SM City North EDSA, SM Megamall, and SM Mall of Asia — to discover your perfect Emma mattress. Now available in SM City North Edsa, SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia branches. You can now experience the Emma difference yourself. You can also explore the Emma Sleep collection online at OUR HOME.

Whether you want to test the cooling effect, feel the spring-foam combo, or get expert recommendations in-store, we are more than ready to help you discover the mattress that could transform your sleep!

