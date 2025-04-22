Run, play, and stay active — anytime, anywhere

Gone are the days when malls were just for shopping and dining. At SM Supermalls, they are changing the game — literally!

Introducing SM Active Hub, your go-to spot for sports, fitness, and all things active!

As the largest sports community in the Philippines, SM Active Hub brings together the biggest number of venues and partner sports clubs nationwide. Plus, members get year-round deals from partner brands through SM Malls Online, including exclusive discounts on sporting events. Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a seasoned athlete, there’s a place for you here!

So, lace up, grab your gear, and get moving — because the game is just getting started!

Join the largest running community in the country!

Running is more than just a workout — it’s a lifestyle. SM is home to the largest running community in the country and the top choice for official race events. With a nationwide network of run clubs and partner communities, SM is bringing together nearly 100,000 runners who are passionate about hitting the pavement.

SM Active Hub has partnered with top running clubs like RunRio, Run with Pat, Almost Speedy, Garmin Run Club, New Balance Run Club, and Trailista, along with elite ambassadors Rio and Nicole de la Cruz and coach Patrick Rubin — bringing expert guidance and a strong, motivating community to every run.

And with these upcoming running events, SM is adding extra fun as you run!

Upcoming running events:

SM Mall of Asia:

April 20 – Hera Run

April 27 – Galaxy Earth Day Run

May 4 – Rexona Miler

May 10 – UNIQLO SUW Community Run

May 18 – Sante Trilogy Run Asia MNL Leg 2

May 25 – CSB Run

June 1 – Lazada Run

June 15 – Sagisag Leg 2

June 29 – Pride Run – Manila Leg

July 13 – Sante Trilogy Run Asia MNL Leg 3

July 20 – Water Run

July 27 – Aphrodite Run

August 3 – Color Electric Run

August 10 – Manila Marathon

August 16 – Race for Life Run

August 31 – Sagisag Leg 3

September 7 – Hoka Midnight Run Manila

September 21 – Lufthansa Run

September 28 – Air Run

October 5 – Philippine Half Series: Manila Half Marathon

October 12 – Yakult Run

October 26 – Garmin Run

November 9 – Sante Trilogy Run Asia Finals

November 16 – Minion Run

November 30 – McDonald’s Run

December 7 – Gatorade Run

SM By the Bay:

May 11 – Movie Marathon Fun Run

October 18 – ASICS Meta Time Trial

SM City Tuguegarao:

May 18 – CUDMC Fun Run

SM Seaside City Cebu:

May 25 – IPI Run

June 22 – Pride Run – Cebu Leg

SM City Iloilo:

April 2 – Let’s Run at SM

SM City CDO Uptown:

May 1 – USTP Fun Run

May 4 – HOKA Trilogy Run Asia 2025

August 23 – Glowfest Color Run

SM City Butuan:

April 27 – Labak Anniversary Run 2025

May 18 – Balangay Festival Run Half Marathon

July 13 – Milo Marathon 2025 Butuan Leg

August 3 – Adlaw Hong Butuan – Butuan Marathon 2025

SM Lanang Premier:

June 8 – Pride Run – Davao Leg

June 15 – 27+6 Health Marathon

Smash, rally, and score at SM’s pickleball courts!

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and SM is leading the way with 14 dedicated courts across the Philippines. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, grab a paddle and hit the court at these select SM malls:

SM Seaside City Cebu

SM Center Ormoc

SM City Consolacion

SM City Puerto Princesa

SM City North EDSA

SM City Baguio

SM City Rosales

SM City Cabanatuan

SM City Pulilan

SM City Telebastagan

SM City Valenzuela

SM City Grand Central

SM City Roxas

SM City Rosario

SM Active Hub is proud to partner with the Philippine Pickleball Federation, the country’s leading organization for the sport, uniting 211 member clubs and 13,156 players nationwide. Elevating the game even further, SM also teamed up with top pickleball athletes, including Leander Lazaro, one of the Philippines’ finest players, and Clarice Patrimonio, a decorated pickleball champion.

Level up your game at the SM Active Hub today!

SM Active Hub isn’t stopping at running and pickleball! Get ready for an even broader sports experience with basketball, badminton, volleyball, football, table tennis, bowling, ice skating, biking, karate, taekwondo, and eSports all coming your way at SM Malls. And with these new sports offerings, designated spaces, official events, and thriving communities, you’ll never run out of reasons to get moving, anytime, anywhere.

Get in the game now and download the SM Malls Online App

Joining SM Active Hub is quick and easy. Just download the SM Malls Online app and follow these steps:

Click the “ACTIVEHUB” banner on the homepage.

Select your Active Hub community — whether it’s running, pickleball, or other upcoming sports.

Swipe to redeem your membership pass and unlock access to exclusive events, training sessions, and special deals!

So don’t just watch the action — be part of it! Whether you’re hitting the pavement, smashing on the court, or gearing up for new sports, SM Active Hub is where champions are made.

To know more about the SM Active Hub and its activities & schedules, visit https://www.smsupermalls.com/active-hub or follow @SMActiveHub on Instagram and TikTok.

