The new facility is set to enhance automotive care with efficiency and innovation

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), in partnership with Toyota Iligan City Inc., of the Toyota Cagayan de Oro Inc. group has officially begun the development of the Toyota Clarin, Misamis Occidental Service Center—the first of its kind in the province, offering local residents direct access to Toyota’s after sales services. Strategically located in Barangay Lapasan, Clarin, the new facility is designed to provide high-quality, reliable automotive services, enhancing the overall Toyota ownership experience for both existing and prospective customers in the region.

The forthcoming service center is designed to elevate customer convenience and satisfaction in Clarin and nearby areas and will help support customers within the region. Upon completion, the Toyota Clarin Service Center will span a total building area of 2,620 square meters and will offer a full range of after-sales services, including Periodic Maintenance, General Job, and Body and Paint services. It will also feature a modern showroom and state-of-the-art service bays to accommodate a larger number of customers efficiently.

Driving for Economic Growth in Clarin

“This facility will be part of the endless developments in the municipality of Clarin which we believe will help the further boost its local economy,” shared TMP First Vice President for Customer Service Operations, Mr. Bernardino Arevalo. “This initiative is a step toward building a stronger, more connected, and more prosperous Clarin, where progress benefits everyone,” he added.

