In an era where employee well-being directly impacts business success, award-winning femtech brand Lily of the Valley and all-in-one female healthcare platform Eluvo Health, partner with NEO, and Femtech Association Asia to host a groundbreaking event: “Workplace Wellness Reimagined: Building Bridges to Better Health.” Set for the 18th of March 2025, this innovative summit will equip business leaders with actionable strategies to create more inclusive, supportive work environments.

“The modern workplace must evolve beyond traditional wellness programs to address the full spectrum of employee health needs,” said Dr. Jaycy Violago-Olivarez, Founder & CEO of Eluvo Health, who will deliver the event’s keynote address. “This isn’t just about improving employee satisfaction — it’s about driving sustainable business performance.”

The Wellness Imperative: A Business Case

Recent research reveals the urgent need for workplace wellness reform:

Companies lose 33% of productivity due to presenteeism – employees physically present but underperforming due to health concerns

45% of women report missing work due to menstrual or menopause symptoms

50% of women experience increased stress levels, resulting in burnout and sleep disruptions

LGBTQIA+ employees in unsupportive environments are three times more likely to experience poor mental health outcomes

These statistics translate to tangible business costs through absenteeism, reduced productivity, and increased turnover.

From Insight to Action

Corporate leaders, HR executives, and wellness professionals will gain valuable insights through a carefully curated program:

Expert-Led Panels: Industry leaders will discuss implementing reproductive health policies, designing inclusive benefits packages, and creating effective stress management initiatives

Interactive Workshops: Hands-on sessions will provide practical tools for immediate workplace implementation

Innovation Showcase: Cutting-edge wellness solutions from leading providers will be demonstrated

Corporate Wellness Pledge: Participating organizations will commit to implementing sustainable wellness initiatives

“At Lily of the Valley, we’ve always believed that empowerment begins with addressing fundamental health needs,” says Camille Escudero, Founder of Lily of the Valley. “This partnership with Eluvo allows us to extend our mission beyond our products and into corporate structures that impact millions of lives daily.”

To learn more about this event, follow Lily of the Valley & Eluvo Health on LinkedIn.

About the Organizers

Lily of the Valley is an award-winning female-led local underwear brand dedicated to comfort, inclusivity, and empowerment. — https://www.mylilyofthevalley.com.

Eluvo Health — all-in-one healthcare provider for women’s health through an integrated digital and physical healthcare system — https://eluvohealth.com.

NEO — the owner, developer, and manager of the Philippines’ top certified green buildings located in the vibrant business and lifestyle district Bonifacio Global City — https://www.neooffice.ph

FemTech Association Asia — the region’s first and largest specialist advisory and industry network for founders, investors, corporates and ecosystem contributors with a core focus on improving women’s health through technology solutions — https://www.femtechassociation.com.

