SM Podium elevates its sophisticated dining experience with the launch of Lusso by Margarita Forés — the first Margarita Signature restaurant, established by the celebrated chef and restaurateur Margarita Forés, to become part of SM’s prestigious portfolio. With the festive season in full swing, Lusso offers the perfect setting to celebrate life’s special moments, whether it’s a holiday gathering, a romantic dinner, or a quiet indulgence with loved ones.

Renowned for her world-class culinary artistry, recognized as Asia’s Best Female Chef in 2016 by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Forés brings her signature touch of elegance and exceptional flavors to this exciting new addition. Lusso promises an extraordinary culinary journey that combines the finest ingredients, impeccable presentation, and flavors that linger long after the last bite. Known for her innovative approach to Italian cuisine and her dedication to celebrating Filipino flavors on the global stage, Forés brings unparalleled expertise and a passion for excellence to every dish. At Lusso, dining becomes more than just a meal — it’s an experience.

Lusso is the perfect setting for creating unforgettable memories. Whether you’re planning an intimate dinner with someone special, hosting a cozy family gathering, or celebrating milestones with your closest friends, the restaurant offers the perfect backdrop to celebrate the season in style.

Lusso is a natural inclusion in SM Podium, seamlessly aligning with its reputation as a haven for elevated experiences through its curated offerings, sophisticated ambiance, and dedication to world-class dining. Offering an exquisite menu designed to indulge the senses, the restaurant is an invitation to savor life’s finer moments.

Signature dishes like the Portobello Mushroom, Asparagus & Goat Cheese Mille-Feuille and the decadent Lobster Linguine highlight Lusso’s commitment to culinary artistry. From sumptuous dishes crafted with precision to an ambiance that radiates understated luxury, Lusso transforms every visit into an unforgettable affair.

Visit Lusso at SM Podium and make this festive season truly special. Whether you’re indulging in a celebratory feast or treating yourself to an unforgettable dining experience, Lusso offers more than just a meal — it’s a taste of refined luxury. Discover more reasons to celebrate, more moments to savor, and more for you at SM, where exceptional dining meets the spirit of togetherness.

