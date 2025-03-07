With the support of Kinetix Lab, actress and doting mother Kylie Padilla resolves to regain her strength for the sake of her children and herself with a coaching and recovery program tailored for busy women like her

Kylie Padilla embraces an active lifestyle, and she’s proud to take on roles that highlight her skills in martial arts, gymnastics, and wushu, to name a few. Kylie also has made it her mission in life to be an extremely involved mother to her two sons, Alas and Axl. “I wake up at 7 a.m. because the kids are already awake at that time. And then usually, I’ll cook breakfast or eat breakfast with them either way. And then I’ll bathe, dress them, and then I’ll take them to school,” says Kylie. Juggling between motherhood and her grueling schedule as an actress, Kylie made sure that everything is almost within her reach at home. “I set up a gym so I can work out at home. And I also have a home studio where I do my shoots for brand tie-ups,” she shares. The 32-year-old admits to the lack of focus when it comes to working out even though she has a gym set up at home. “For a long time, I mistakenly equated working out with just losing weight. I even tried to replicate the unhealthy dieting behaviors of my younger years, which are no longer realistic or healthy for me. My body is not the same anymore,” says Kylie. She also mentioned a recent incident from their international trip wherein she tried carrying her youngest but ended up injuring her shoulder. “Those are the signals your body is giving you that you already need a remedy. That you are in fact doing something wrong. That even if you’re skinny, your bones and muscles are weak,” shares Kylie. That was why the first thing on her to-do list this year was to go to a gym that specializes in strength and conditioning training.

“Strength and conditioning are essential for women for a variety of reasons. Not only does it help with muscle gain and fat loss, but it also promotes bone health, increases metabolism, and improves overall functional strength,” shares Kinetix Fitness Manager Iggy Baldovino. He continues, “as women age, strength training becomes even more important to prevent muscle loss and maintain a healthy metabolism. Conditioning work, on the other hand, keeps the cardiovascular system strong and helps with recovery, ensuring women can perform at their best no matter what phase of their cycle they’re in.” Kinetix Lab, the premier strength and conditioning training gym in the country, offers targeted programs for women depending on what they need. The Fit & Fierce Training Program is designed for women who want to lose fat and increase muscle. It works by synchronizing workouts with the body’s hormonal responses. Kylie admits to being a healthy eater, which would work well for her goal to have a stronger body, however, she’s also guilty of being an “emotional eater.” “When I’m going through something or I’m stressed, I will eat. I will eat sweets like chocolates, cakes, and sugary drinks,” confesses Kylie. “For women aiming to lose fat and gain muscle, the focus should be on a balanced diet with a slight calorie deficit while prioritizing protein to support muscle growth and recovery. Healthy fats and complex carbs should also be included for energy…. Minimizing refined sugars can support metabolism and muscle-building,” says Coach Iggy.

Kylie has started training at Kinetix Lab under the Fit & Fierce Training Program and so far, she’s really enjoying it. She sees the importance of following a program, as well as being guided by a coach. “I love it because I can be myself. I mean I’m not pretending that I’m a martial artist, that I’m good. I really lowered all of my ego. I’m comfortable enough to be honest. I don’t need to pretend that I can do this immediately,” shares Kylie. She also states that she is willing to be corrected on incorrect exercise movements that she’s been doing. “I’m so open and grateful to be corrected because I was confident that I knew what I was doing. It’s so nice to have a coach that guides you and corrects you so you won’t get injured,” she says. Kinetix Lab employs both male and female coaches, carefully selected for their expertise and social competence. They are trained not only to provide expert fitness guidance but also to offer crucial support throughout their clients’ fitness journeys. “It’s incredibly empowering, especially because my coach is a woman. She understands the specific muscle groups women need to strengthen, and the program that I’m in, which is the Fit & Fierce Program, is tailored accordingly to what my fitness goal is this year. For me, it’s not about competing with men; it’s about working at my own pace. This is so important to me, as a mom of two,” Kylie shares. She also learned the importance of recovery from her coach and she’s glad that at Kinetix Lab, recovery services are also being offered. “If I have any concerns with my body, before or after a workout, anything that’s painful, they can deal with that too. It’s not an afterthought. You have to make time for recovery,” she says.

As a busy mom and a woman her age, Kylie says that her drive to regain overall strength is for her kids and for her self-esteem. “Women are often recognized for their emotional strength, but physical strength brings a different kind of self-esteem. When we feel physically capable and see how it translates into everyday life — like being able to easily carry my kids and stay active with them — that’s when I truly appreciate my strength,” shares the young mom. Her advice to both men and women who would like to begin their fitness journey is to just start. “Everything is hard at first. But the sense of empowerment that comes from regaining lost strength, and being able to use it in your daily life, is truly remarkable. Kinetix Lab is helping me achieve that goal.”

