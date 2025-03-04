The vivo V50 Grand Launch brought high energy to the Maybank Performing Arts Theater last Feb. 27, 2025.

Brand ambassador Alden Richards and celebrities Enchong Dee, Gretchen Ho, Nicole Cordoves, and BJ Pascual turned heads as they arrived in red ensembles, embracing the vibrant spirit of the vivo V50 in all its Ancora Red glory.

The newest vivo flagship smartphone has been stealing the spotlight on social media after vivo teased its sleek product images. The highlight? This device isn’t just all about style — it’s a powerhouse! Its bold colorway and elegant design complement cutting-edge features, enhancing the smartphone experience for users.

Featuring 50MP ZEISS All Main Camera, the vivo V50 is designed to deliver exceptionally sharp and detailed portraits with professional-grade clarity. Its versatile 23mm, 35mm, and 50mm focal lengths provide a range of creative compositions, making every shot seamless and precise.

Setting the stage with expertise and power

KC Montero pumped up the crowd as the night’s host, kicking off the event on a high note as he introduced the innovative minds behind the vivo V50.

Keshav Chugh, vivo Global’s Product Manager for Camera, highlighted the vivo V50’s advanced imaging capabilities, showcasing its trio of 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera, 50MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and another 50MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera — engineered to enhance portrait photography with stunning clarity and precision.

Franziska Hoffmann, ZEISS’ Brand Partnerships Manager, revealed that ZEISS had carefully assessed more than 20 quality parameters to guarantee every shot taken with the vivo V50 would be nothing short of stunning, reaffirming vivo and ZEISS’s commitment to co-engineering world-class mobile imaging technology.

A mix of beauty and fashion

Beauty Queen Nicole Cordoves unveiled the vivo V50’s impressive performance, proving that its powerful 6000mAh battery is built to match the unstoppable energy of a true multi-hyphenate queen like herself.

Nicole’s segment flowed into an exciting Q&A with Celebrity Photographer and vivo V50 ambassador BJ Pascual, where they chatted about his love for the vivo V50’s camera — a lighthearted moment that brought smiles and laughter to the crowd!

Pick your winning team

1 of 3

The fun reached new heights as lucky guests teamed up with Enchong Dee, Alden Richards, and Gretchen Ho for an exciting lineup of games, including Pinoy Henyo and Lip Reading.

Laughter echoed through the venue as the game segment took an exciting turn, bringing out the competitive spirit in the most entertaining way!

A masterpiece in trendy colorways

Guests had the opportunity to explore the vivo V50 up close during its unveiling. Many were quick to test its advanced camera system and appreciate its stylish colorways: Ancora Red, Mist Purple, and Satin Black.

If you missed the event, check out vivo Facebook page for the replay.

Pre-order for the vivo V50 is until March 14, with an exclusive discount of Php 2,000. Starting at Php 27,999, the vivo V50 will be available for claiming from March 15 to March 31, with a free vivo TWS 3e (worth Php 1,999) and a vivo VIP card included.

Visit your nearest vivo store or shop online via the vivo website, Shopee, and Lazada to secure your own vivo V50!

