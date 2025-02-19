The Asian Consulting Group (ACG) has taken the lead in strengthening investment opportunities in the Philippines through a strategic alliance with the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP). A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Feb. 10 at the BCCP’s headquarters in Taguig City, underscoring their shared goal of fostering seamless tax compliance and investment strategies for foreign businesses, especially British companies.

Mon Abrea, Founder and CEO of ACG, together with Hazel Joy Mendoza, ACG President and COO, formalized the partnership through the ceremonial MoU signing with BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson. This collaboration highlights the ACG’s commitment to supporting international investors navigating the Philippine business landscape.

“Our collaboration with BCCP demonstrates a unified commitment to providing seamless tax and regulatory solutions for investors. We aim to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and innovation to flourish,” said Mr. Abrea.

The BCCP, with its focus on British companies, partners with the ACG in bringing the 2025 International Tax and Investment Roadshow (ITIR) to London, UK. The Chamber plays a key role in encouraging British firms to explore investment opportunities in the Philippines.

Following the MoU signing, the ACG met with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) regarding its joint investment mission. Present during the meeting were Mon Abrea, Hazel Joy Mendoza, and PEZA Director-General Theo Panga. Key highlights from the discussions included the ACG’s plans to organize an exclusive tax briefing for PEZA locators on March 28, 2025, with BIR Deputy Commissioner Atty. Marissa Cabreros and PEZA Deputy Director Atty. Ross Vincent S. Sy.

The 2025 International Tax and Investment Roadshow organized by the ACG will again travel around the world to promote investing in the Philippines, starting with Asia, which includes Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and India. It will continue to Oceania with Sydney and Brisbane in Australia, followed by New Zealand. The roadshow will also visit key locations in the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, as well as Doha, Qatar. In Europe, the campaign will span multiple cities in Spain, Switzerland, France and the United Kingdom. The roadshow across the Americas will include Washington D.C., New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles in the United States and then Canada, initially Toronto and Calgary.

The ACG invites stakeholders and partners to join this transformative investment campaign, contributing to the Philippines’ emergence as a premier investment destination for global business opportunities.

