DigiPlus Interactive, the company behind leading digital entertainment brands BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, has been recognized for its achievements at the World Business Outlook Awards 2024.

These awards celebrate organizations worldwide that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact across various industries. DigiPlus was cited for “Excellence in Technological Advancement and Integration,” “Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Practices,” and “Best in Corporate Governance and Ethical Practices.”

Pioneering innovation with integrity

The award for Excellence in Technological Advancement and Integration highlights DigiPlus’ transformative efforts in delivering world-class entertainment experiences while preserving cultural heritage. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies, the company has brought iconic Filipino games into the digital age, the most recent one being Pinoy Drop Ball.

DigiPlus’ commitment to ethical leadership earned it the Best in Corporate Governance and Ethical Practices award, as it upholds the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and integrity — principles embedded deeply into the company’s governance frameworks and operations.

Making a lasting difference for communities

The Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainable Practices award underscores DigiPlus’ dedication to creating lasting impact through the BingoPlus Foundation, which operated with a P100-million commitment for CSR in 2024. Key projects include giving scholarships and robotics kits for youth, providing healthcare support for underserved communities, and establishing PLUS centers for livelihood and healthcare. Beyond these, the foundation plays a pivotal role in disaster recovery, clean water access, and infrastructure development across the country.

In addition to community programs, DigiPlus also launched groundbreaking efforts in responsible gaming. By championing player protection and education, the company promotes safe and healthy gaming habits and has implemented advanced tools and proactive safeguards to ensure a safe environment for players.

Committed to progress and impact

“These awards serve as inspiration for us to keep raising the bar,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco. “At DigiPlus, we believe that innovation goes hand-in-hand with responsibility. We are driven to create platforms and experiences that not only entertain but also uplift communities and reinforce trust among our stakeholders.”

DigiPlus’ recognition at the World Business Outlook Awards reflects the company’s steadfast commitment to innovation and responsibility. By delivering transformative entertainment experiences while creating value for communities, DigiPlus is committed to helping shape a more sustainable future for digital entertainment in the country.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.