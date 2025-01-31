Various fisherfolk cooperatives and local government units, which are home to big fishing communities, welcomed the appointment Elizer Salilig as director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), saying that having a career official at the helm of the agency bodes well for the fisheries sector.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently named Salilig, who has been a public servant engaged in fisheries management for the last 34 years, to BFAR’s top post and was sworn into office by the Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel on Jan. 24, 2025.

Juliet Gutierrez, president of Samaka Sablayan, an association of more than 20 cooperatives, credited Salilig for helping them organize cooperatives for women fisherfolk in the MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) to achieve the group’s goal of establishing “one women fisherfolk cooperative per municipality.”

According to Geraldo Abello, chairperson of Dahilican Roxas Fishermen Cooperative, Salilig was instrumental for upskilling fishers in Oriental Mindoro to become entrepreneurs and engage in small businesses beyond fishing.

“[S]iya po ang naging instrument upang imulat kaming mga mangingisda na hindi lang pala kami dapat aasa sa nahuling isda, kundi dapat kami ay maging entrepreneur at magnegosyo,” Abello said.

Bongabong Mayor Elegio Malaluan and president of the League of Mayors of Oriental Mindoro, said that Salilig’s stint as regional director of BFAR-MIMAROPA strengthened cooperation and collaboration between the agency and local government units particularly in the enforcement and implementation of fisheries laws, rules and regulations in a bid to keep a peaceful environment for both the commercial and municipal fishers.

For his part, Salilig said it was the responsibility of the agency to improve the lot of fisherfolk, the sector the plays a vital role in ensuring there is food on the table of every Filipino.

Speaking for the first time to his colleagues in BFAR since his appointment to the post last week, Salilig said: “The fisheries sector is an important pillar in the food supply chain and our economy.”

“Responsibilidad natin sa BFAR na suportahan ang ating mga mangingisda at itaas ang kalidad ng kanilang pamumuhay sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng nararapat na suporta at kalidad na serbisyo,” said Salilig, whose been a public servant for the last 34 years.

According to Salilig, who started as fishery technician for the Department of Agriculture in Region XII, one of his goals is to boost the aquaculture industry and production.

“Amid the growing challenges posed by climate change, I am determined to focus on strengthening the aquaculture industry and transitioning toward sustainable fisheries practices,” the new BFAR chief said upon his appointment by President Marcos. “To achieve this, we will actively collaborate with other government agencies and academic institutions to enhance research and development efforts.”

He added: “Ultimately, my goal is to lead the agency in fulfilling its mission to ensure fish sufficiency, improve the quality of life of our fisherfolk, and align with the President’s vision of boosting productivity and yields, thereby uplifting their standard of living.”

