Globe recently showcased its innovative, technology-driven disaster resilience strategies and its commitment to mitigating climate risks on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024.

In a timely event mounted alongside the Ayala Group, Globe outlined the company’s holistic approach to disaster risk reduction (DRR), encompassing advanced technology solutions, robust infrastructure, and community-centered response measures.

“Reliable infrastructure is crucial in ensuring reduced downtime services during disasters. Globe constructs and retrofits towers to withstand extreme weather, factoring in risks such as flooding, earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions. Backup power sources have also been installed to reduce network interruptions and ensure continuity,” Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

In partnership with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Globe plays a vital role in disseminating geo-tagged disaster alerts, as required by Republic Act 10639, or “The Free Mobile Disasters Alert Act.”

Beyond prevention, the mobile leader has established swift response mechanisms to support affected communities, including pre-positioning resources like Cell site on Wheels (COW), Tower on Wheels (TOW), Cell site at Less Footprint (CALF), Genset on a Truck (GOAT), and Emergency Base Stations to maintain connectivity in disaster-affected areas.

Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging (LTLC) stations are also deployed in disaster-hit areas to provide residents essential communication services amid power outages. Meanwhile, Globe’s telehealth provider KonsultaMD offers medical and mental health services to assist in disaster recovery.

Employee volunteers also help prepare and distribute relief supplies, reflecting Globe’s commitment to community recovery and rebuilding. Through Globe Rewards, customers can directly donate to partner organizations, providing aid for those in need.

Globe’s commitment to climate action is also key to its disaster risk reduction strategy. By pursuing its net-zero ambition, the telco giant seeks to reduce the risks posed by extreme weather and other climate-related threats through climate mitigation.

On the other hand, speaking at the panel discussion on “Leveraging Digital Advancements for Early Warning Dissemination and Communication,” Emmanuel Estrada, Globe Vice President for Regulatory Development and Strategy, highlighted the importance of a multi-channel approach for emergency communications.

He emphasized that integrating cell broadcasts with location-based SMS and various channels— such as sirens, billboards, TV, radio, mobile apps, and social media —would significantly expand audience reach. Maintaining consistency across platforms is crucial to prevent confusion and ensure that information is delivered clearly and effectively.

“In times of emergency, it is crucial that we leverage all existing and in-service technologies to send Emergency Alert Warning Messages (EAWM) to as many people as possible. This means we cannot rely solely on mobile networks,” he stressed.

Estrada also shared that Globe is exploring low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology to ensure uninterrupted communication in areas where terrestrial networks may fail. These satellite services can extend connectivity to remote or disaster-affected areas, enhancing resilience for emergency teams.

With disaster preparedness embedded in its business model, Globe applies the principles of Resilience by Design (RD) throughout its network lifecycle, ensuring that critical infrastructure, such as satellite hubs, are positioned safely to maintain service continuity.

The APMCDRR 2024 gave Globe a valuable opportunity to present its DRR accomplishments and reaffirm its commitment to protecting Filipinos through innovative technologies and sustainable practices. With over 4,000 attendees, this year’s conference emphasized accelerating DRR efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and natural disasters across the region.

