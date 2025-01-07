Global marketing leaders, innovators, and professionals gathered in Manila for the 4th World Marketing Forum and the 53rd National Marketing Conference, hosted by the Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) in collaboration with the Asia Marketing Federation (AMF). Held from Nov. 5 to 8, the four-day summit addressed critical topics shaping the future of marketing, including artificial intelligence, sustainability, and next-generation consumer engagement strategies.

Drawing around 2,000 participants, the event brought together delegates from 19 countries, including Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. It showcased Manila’s role as a hub for regional thought leadership in marketing and emphasized collaboration to address global and regional challenges.

The summit began with an exclusive Ambassador’s Night at Casa Buenas, Newport World Resorts, where PMA President Kathy Mercado welcomed international delegates and set the stage for discussions on marketing’s evolving role in driving economic growth and innovation across Asia. The evening laid the groundwork for the insights and connections that would unfold over the next three days.

On Nov. 6, the World Marketing Forum took center stage at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, capturing attention with a Star Wars-themed presentation. The forum featured global marketing luminaries, including Philip Kotler, who joined virtually to discuss strategies for resilience and adaptation in a rapidly changing business environment. AMF Founder Hermawan Kartajaya shared insights on emerging trends, while speakers from PwC, Nielsen, and StoryIQ explored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and data-driven marketing in shaping consumer insights and engagement.

The National Marketing Conference, held on Nov. 7 under the theme “Marketing Wars 6.0 and Beyond,” brought the challenges of the modern marketing landscape into focus. Fine Hygienics CEO James Michael Lafferty stressed the importance of foundational marketing principles, urging marketers to prioritize storytelling and authenticity over fleeting digital trends. Entrepreneur RJ Ledesma shared strategies for building resilience in volatile markets, while a panel discussion led by executives from Chowking and CIBO Philippines examined strategies for connecting with Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers.

Beyond the conference sessions, the summit also highlighted the Philippines’ cultural richness. Delegates participated in a Hop-On-Hop-Off tour of Manila organized by the Department of Tourism and capped the day with a gala night at Goldenberg Mansion. The event featured traditional Filipino performances and a tour of Malacañan Palace, offering international participants a glimpse into the country’s history and heritage.

The summit concluded on Nov. 8 with the Asian Marketing Excellence Awards at the Hilton Grand Bar, recognizing outstanding achievements in marketing across the region. Thailand’s Minor Food Group was awarded the Marketing 3.0 Award, while Pyathai-Paolo Group was recognized as Marketing Company of the Year. Individual awards honored emerging talents and innovators, highlighting the diverse contributions shaping the future of marketing across Asia.

PMA Director Albet Buddahim underscored the relevance of the summit in addressing the challenges faced by marketers today. “This event tackled the wars marketers face — balancing generational shifts, navigating the explosion of digital platforms, and choosing which battles to prioritize. It provided tools and insights to navigate these complexities successfully,” he said.

PMA Executive Vice-President Michelle Ballesteros emphasized the summit’s focus on sustainability and its role in fostering responsible marketing. “This gathering reinforces our commitment to marketing for good — advocating for strategies that not only drive business growth but also protect the planet and improve lives,” she said.

By addressing the most pressing issues in marketing, the 4th World Marketing Forum and the 53rd National Marketing Conference highlighted the growing influence of Asia in shaping the future of the industry. Through participation from marketing leaders, global companies, and cultural showcases, the event underscored Manila’s pivotal role as a hub for collaboration and innovation, providing actionable insights for marketers navigating rapidly shifting dynamics and setting a benchmark for industry events across the region.

The event is supported by a network of allied organizations, including the Asia Center for Small Business-Philippines (ACSB), Chamber of Real Estate & Builders’ Associations, Inc. (CREBA), Philippine Youth Entrepreneurs Association (PYEA), AI Global Council, The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-National Capital Region (PCCI-NCR), Global Compact Network Philippines (GCNP), International Council for Small Business (ICSB), Malaysia Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (MCCI), Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP), Philippine Plastics Industry Association, Inc. (PPIAI), and Out-of-Home Advertising Association of the Philippines (OHAAP).

Newport World Resorts serves as the venue partner, while supporting partners include Exlink Management & Marketing Services Corp., AQA Advertising, and Katapult Digital. Additionally, Shoppertainment LIVE, Uniquecorn Strategies PR, Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment, and ZOE Broadcasting Network served as the PR and communications partners.

