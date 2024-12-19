No plan? No problem, as Absolut Vodka & SPRITE transforms the Philippines pulling off for the ultimate, unplanned hangout — celebrating the arrival of the new alcoholic ready-to-drink (ARTD) cocktail in the country: Absolut Vodka & SPRITE.

Highlighting that the pre-mixed alcoholic cocktail is the perfectly planned mix for life’s greatest unplanned moments, Absolut Vodka & SPRITE is set to instigate spontaneous hangouts with friends, without the need for wristbands, dress code, or formal invitation this season.

Bringing together two iconic brands that have grown to have a global footprint, the new pre-mixed alcoholic cocktail is made with the perfect mix of Absolut Vodka’s full-bodied, smooth character with the highly refreshing lemon and lime flavor of SPRITE. Truly, the perfect blend of premium quality and refreshing taste has arrived.

Mark Dee, Senior Director of Frontline Marketing at the Coca-Cola Company for ASP East Region, shares, “In today’s world where planning dominates, Absolut Vodka & SPRITE encourages people to relish life’s unplanned moments. We’re thrilled to bring the ‘Planned for the Unplanned’ campaign to life, offering our adult consumers a unique and interactive experience. We hope that our consumers across the Philippines will be inspired to embrace the unexpected and spark spontaneous gatherings with friends throughout the season and beyond.”

This innovative new beverage brings together the smooth sophistication of Absolut Vodka with the refreshing crisp, lemon-lime zest of SPRITE. Conveniently pre-mixed and packaged in a sleek 320mL can with a 7% ABV, it is designed for those spontaneous moments and social gatherings, ensuring you’re always ready to enjoy a perfectly balanced alcoholic cocktail.

Debasree Dasgupta, VP Global Marketing, Absolut Vodka added, “We’re delighted to see the next iteration of the Absolut Vodka & SPRITE journey, with the launch of this campaign platform. Absolut Vodka has always been the key player for the perfect mix in any social occasion, so inviting consumers to try Absolute Vodka & SPRITE while enjoying their spontaneous unplanned hangouts with friends couldn’t be truer to our brand.”

Discover the Perfect Mix

The Absolut Vodka & SPRITE Ready-To-Drink Alcoholic Cocktail is available in select stores in Metro Manila and will soon roll out to other areas nationwide. Clear responsibility symbols on the cans indicate that the drink is to be enjoyed only by consumers of legal purchasing age. Both The Coca-Cola Company and Pernod Ricard are committed to adhering to responsible marketing practices.

Whether planning a gathering or embracing an unplanned moment, the Absolut Vodka & SPRITE Ready-To-Drink Alcoholic Cocktail offers the perfect blend of premium taste and convenience for only PHP 55 SRP at supermarkets and PHP 65 SRP at convenience stores. It is also available at the official Coca-Cola Flagship Store on Lazada: https://s.lazada.com.ph/a.jbn.

To know more about our responsible marketing practices, and what’s the latest on Absolut Vodka & SPRITE, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or visit www.coca-cola.com/ph. Always drink responsibly.

