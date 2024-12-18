Today, renowned international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI opened its new store at Greenbelt 5, Makati with a sophisticated celebration of style, innovation, and craftsmanship.

The grand opening event for TUMI’s largest store in the Philippines and the first to showcase its Manifest Concept Design attracted a prominent guest list that included Congressman Franz Pumaren, Director Carlos Alvarez, business woman Charmaine Lagman, designer Maureen Disini, and celebrity couples Cristalle Belo and Justin Pitt, and Nikki Gil and BJ Albert. Representing TUMI at the event were Subrata Dutta, President of Samsonite Group; Randy Wong, General Manager for Southeast Asia; and Mariana Zobel de Ayala, President of Ayala Malls. Also present from the Primer Group of Companies were Jimmy Thai, CEO and President; Board of Directors Susan Thai, Johnny Thai (represented by Jamille Thai), Jerry Sy; Dinah Yau-Lim, COO; Sofia Borromeo-Alvarez, Business Unit Head; Dane Marie Lacap, Brand Manager; and Ella Martinez from Marketing.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by Subrata Dutta, President of Samsonite Group; Randy Wong, General Manager for Southeast Asia; Jimmy Thai, President and CEO of the Primer Group of Companies; and Mariana Zobel de Ayala, President of Ayala Malls, more than 70 guests enjoyed on-site product demonstrations inside the spacious new store.

Throughout the evening, guests were also treated to an exclusive first look at standout pieces from TUMI’s Fall 2024 and Holiday 2024 collections. Highlights included the women’s Voyageur collection, celebrated for its timeless elegance and adaptability, as well as the all-new Turin collection, meticulously crafted from premium Italian leather and accented with elevated metal details, making it a perfect fit for the modern, multifaceted man.

The grand opening of TUMI Greenbelt 5 was a tribute to the brand’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and design that enhances every journey.

Monogramming Service and Accessories Tower Enhance the Shopping Experience

The newly opened store at Greenbelt 5, Makati, spans an impressive 123 square meters (1,325 square feet), offering a spacious layout for TUMI’s global customers. As the first TUMI Manifest Concept Design store in the Philippines, it introduces a unique and modern aesthetic defined by a sleek white and grey color palette partnered with mirrored elements and generous lighting. The contemporary and inviting ambience is marked by a curved arch portal shopfront. White natural marble pattern finishes and flooring exemplify the brand’s premium identity, while a striking titanium-colored magnetic wall serves as the focal point showcasing TUMI’s innovative approach to luggage construction.

Other design highlights include angled entrance walls, along with a dedicated accessories tower and demonstration table that are unique to the Manifest Concept Design. The store’s fixtures are thoughtfully designed with soft, curved edges, while a premium seating area adds to the inviting ambience.

TUMI Greenbelt 5

P2-2-25-2L Second Floor Ayala Greenbelt 5, Legaspi St., Brgy San Lorenzo, Makati City, Philippines

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions.

Discover more at TUMI.com. TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. ©

2024 Tumi, Inc.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.