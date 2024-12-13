Like a fable come to life, AlBarakah, the new go-to name in authentic halal food in the country, was recently launched in the Philippines with an exotic Arabian Nights-themed celebration at Crowne Plaza in Ortigas Center. Dubbed “An Arabian Nights Feast,” the glitzy event had guests decked out in their finest traditional Muslim attire as they sampled AlBarakah’s stellar offerings.

The centerpiece of the culinary spread were AlBarakah’s premium shredded corned beef and minced hash corned beef, their rich flavors complemented by the company’s protein bites and flavorful coffee options such as 3-in-1 brown coffee and white coffee. Of course, every dish was certified halal, meaning “lawful” in Islamic teachings, to ensure that they would be savored by all Muslims in attendance.

AlBarakah CEO Ameerah Tamundong related that she knew first-hand the challenges of sourcing halal ingredients and foods in the Philippines. “My fellow Muslims and I didn’t always have the easiest time adhering to our own dietary principles,” she said. “We wanted to eradicate that problem for all our fellow Muslims by providing an easily accessible source for great tasting and healthy halal products.”

However, Tamundong envisions AlBarakah as a foremost food brand for all Filipinos. AlBarakah is thus casting a wider net in order to reach out to consumers beyond Pinoy Muslim communities.

“Good food is one of the universal languages of the Pinoy experience,” said Tamundong. “And at AlBarakah, first and foremost, we make good food. On top of ensuring the gratification of my fellow Muslims, we also hope to offer new and flavorful options to Pinoy foodies on the look-out for delicious meals.”

This much was seemingly accomplished when AlBarakah’s products proved to be a hit at the Arabian Nights Feast. Apart from generating goodwill among guests of all creeds, AlBarakah is primed to make it easy for all Filipinos to discover—and appreciate—the taste of real halal.

