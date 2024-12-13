With the world home to over 1.8 billion young people—half of them in the Asia-Pacific region—the potential of youth as leaders of tomorrow is undeniable. In the Philippines, the Jollibee Group is dedicated to unlocking this potential, focusing especially on underprivileged communities.

Jollibee Group’s youth empowerment programs are aligned with its commitment to community support as outlined in global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow.

“For years, the Jollibee Group has committed to empowering young Filipinos through sustainable, impactful programs,” said Joseph Tanbuntiong, CEO of JFC Philippines. “Together with our community partners, we continue to use our expertise to create opportunities in education, agriculture, and employment.”

Creating pathways to employment

Unemployment remains an issue to many underprivileged Filipino youth, especially during a challenging economic climate. Most of them have lost their jobs or failed to secure stable jobs due to the impacts of the pandemic. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), youth unemployment rate in the Philippines as of May 2023 is at 10.6%.

The Jollibee Group, through its social development arm Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF), has partnered with Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) and USAID to launch YouthWorks PH. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and employment, offering training to youth not in education, employment, or training (NEET). The program’s pilot, featuring 26 youth from Cebu City, will provide job-specific training, allowances, and real-world experience in the participating stores of Jollibee, Chowking and Greenwich.

“We are elated to see the pilot batch of 26 out-of-school youth in Cebu City jump-start this opportunity,” said PBEd executive director Justine Raagas. “This project is a testament to what we can achieve when we break down silos and work together. When government, businesses, educators and communities join forces, we can empower young people, unlock their potential and build a brighter future for all.”

Equipping young Filipinos

In collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Jollibee Group is also advancing youth employment through the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES). This initiative will provide short-term job opportunities to 900 underprivileged youth, equipping them with essential skills for the workforce.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma underscored the significance of SPES in equipping young Filipinos with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the workforce: “When we invest in our youth, especially those from marginalized sectors, we provide them with the tools and the support they need to reach their full potential.”

“This collaborative effort carries immense promise for both the Filipino people and the national economy. By working together, we can create a brighter future full of opportunities for our young generation, where businesses flourish alongside a capable and driven workforce. We firmly believe this partnership will empower countless young Filipinos to excel,” Secretary Laguesma added.

The Jollibee Group has been a long-time partner of DOLE for the SPES. Since 2015, over 800 youths have been previously employed in the company’s commissaries and stores of brands like Chowking, Greenwich and Red Ribbon.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) led by Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma (seated, second from right) and the Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) led by Ruth Angeles (seated, second from left) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement on the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) that will benefit 900 underprivileged students and out-of-school youth in the Philippines.

Advancing education and agriculture

This is not the first time the Jollibee Group has undertaken an initiative for the marginalized youth sector. In 2005, the JGF launched the Access, Curriculum, and Employability or ACE Scholarship Program, which provides two types of educational support to underprivileged youth: college scholarships for degrees in Hotel and Restaurant Management or Business Management, and technical skills training scholarships, in partnership with Don Bosco Technical College.

In 2018, JGF partnered with the Anihan Technical School for the development of the Quick Service Restaurant Operations course, which includes both in-school and in-store training for scholars, improving not only their skills set, but also their employability in the food service industry.

Since the ACE Scholarship Program started in 2004, JGF has given scholarships to 2,397 students, which includes 1,117 students for agriculture and 139 for technical-vocational skills training.

The ACE Scholarship Program aligns with the United Nations’ transformative Sustainable Development Goals aimed at bringing peace and prosperity to the world, particularly its Quality Education (SDG4), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG8), and Reduced Inequalities (SDG10) pillars.

Youth in agriculture

With Philippines as an agricultural country, the Jollibee Group also recognizes the power that young farmers hold to advance sustainable farming practices across regions, as it continues to capacitate youth scholars, farmers, and local farming communities nationwide through its local implementing partners like the Sacred Heart Savings Cooperative (SHSC) in Galimuyod, Ilocos Sur.

JGF’s Farmer Entrepreneurship Program (FEP) has been enabling several SHSC members and groups through scholarships and training since 2013. FEP centers on developing smallholder farmers’ leadership and technical skills by helping them become direct suppliers of high-quality vegetables to corporate buyers such as the Jollibee Group and ensure their sustainable profitability.

The SHSC farmers and scholars recently welcomed select press members for a farm tour at Galimuyod, Ilocos Sur, where they shared some of the significant impacts of the FEP program on their farming and marketing techniques, alongside the discussion of the needs of the farmers and the agricultural sector.

Positive impact

The Jollibee Group’s initiatives have had a profound impact on underprivileged youth across the Philippines. Through programs that provide education, employment opportunities, and agricultural training, thousands of young Filipinos are gaining the skills and confidence needed to build better futures.

“These programs are about more than just creating opportunities—they are about giving our youth the tools to transform their lives and their communities,” said Tanbuntiong. “By working together with our partners, we are fostering a future where every young person has the chance to thrive and make a meaningful impact on the world around them.”

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.