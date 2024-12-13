Whoscall, a global anti-scam application, has teamed up with GoTyme Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in the Philippines, to offer GoTyme Bank users six months of free Whoscall Premium Basic.

This special Christmas gift from Whoscall and GoTyme Bank aims to enhance online safety, ensuring that GoTyme Bank customers can securely access and manage their hard-earned money in the digital space.

Mel Migriño, Country Head of Gogolook Philippines, the developer of Whoscall, highlighted that this initiative reflects the strong partnership between the two companies.

“This comes at just the right time, as we embrace the season of giving and many are out shopping. However, we must remain thoughtful and responsible in our generosity and spending,” Ms. Migriño said.

Meanwhile, GoTyme Bank Co-CEO Albert Tinio emphasized the critical importance of online safety, particularly in the realm of banking.

The strong partnership with Gogolook is aligned with the bank’s aim to be the most secure and reliable bank in the country. “Together with Gogolook, we aim to provide our valued customers with robust security to protect their personal information and help them avoid various online scams,” Mr. Tinio said.

Whoscall offers free services designed to enhance user safety and security.

These include Caller Identification, which helps users recognize scam and spam calls; Web Checker, which provides instant alerts if users accidentally access phishing websites; and ID Security, enabling users to check for personal data breaches and take proactive steps to safeguard their information.

With the free Whoscall Premium Basic subscription, GoTyme Bank users can also take advantage of advanced features like SMS URL Auto Scan, Auto Block, and automatic updates to its extensive database.

The program with GoTyme Bank offers all users the chance to enjoy Whoscall Premium Basic free for six months, with the digital bank actively promoting this offer in-app whenever users log in through the GoTyme Bank App.

GoTyme Bank users are supported with step-by-step guidance on installing Whoscall and redeeming the special offer through the GoTyme Bank Blog, ensuring a safer, scam-free holiday season.

As part of its ongoing campaign, #DapatAllMagWhoscall, which focuses on educating Filipinos about online scams, Whoscall recently launched its official Christmas campaign, #DapatAllMagHoHoWhoscall.

During the launch, Ms. Migriño emphasized the importance of the initiative in guiding Filipinos through the Christmas season, a time when scams are particularly rampant.

“We launched the #DapatAllMagHoHoWhoscall campaign in November to raise public awareness, as Christmas is one of the most exploited seasons for scammers,” Ms. Migriño explained.

“They use various schemes, such as delivery scams, relative scams, and many other online fraud tactics,” she added.

The campaign also encourages Filipinos to adopt anti-scam tools like Whoscall, promoting stronger personal online safety for everyone during the holiday season.

