Insular Life (InLife) announced that it is making changes to its underwriting guidelines to ease and expedite the insurance application process and make life insurance more accessible to Filipinos.

These new guidelines aim to remove barriers, particularly for traditionally underserved groups, making financial protection available to a broader segment of the Filipino population.

InLife’s updated underwriting rules expand the scope of approval and coverage, particularly benefiting applicants with specific medical conditions, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), military and police personnel, and residents of certain regions in Mindanao. The improvements not only address coverage limits but also allow standard or improved ratings for various conditions and professions, supporting InLife’s goal of inclusivity and adequate protection for all.

“Our enhanced underwriting guidelines are a testament to InLife’s resolve to ensure Filipinos have better chances at securing their finances throughout their lives,” said InLife First Vice President and Insurance Operations Division Head Diana A. Tagra. “We recognize that insurance should be accessible to everyone, regardless of health conditions or profession. These changes demonstrate our commitment to delivering flexible, inclusive, and competitive solutions that meet our customers’ diverse needs.”

Key Enhancements in Underwriting Guidelines:

Improved Approval for Medical Conditions: Standard premium rates will now apply to individuals with certain medical conditions that previously resulted in higher premium rates. Examples of these conditions include above normal BMI, controlled hypertension, elevated cholesterol, fatty liver, and strong family histories of certain medical conditions.

Diabetics for InLife’s Critical Illness Coverage: Diabetics who are 20 to 65 yrs old, with well-controlled blood sugar, may now be covered under InLife’s critical Illness product, Resilience, subject to medical underwriting and rating. Coverage will be considered for individuals meeting certain health criteria.

Expanded Coverage for OFWs and Military Personnel: OFWs, just like any other insurance applicants, may now apply for coverage amounts based on their financial profile and needs. They may also apply for an Accidental Death Benefit rider. However, their eligibility will still be subject to underwriting based on their country of work and the duties they perform. Likewise, Military and police personnel are also eligible for increased coverage and additional benefits, providing security for the families of those who secure our country.

Coverage for Foreign Nationals and politicians: Resident foreign nationals who have appropriate resident visas may now apply for life insurance with InLife. Meanwhile, politicians may now opt for higher coverage up to 90 days prior to, and one month after, the elections.

Increased Coverage for Residents in Specific Regions: While certain areas in Mindanao were previously excluded, coverage is now available with limits to provide financial protection for Filipinos residing in these regions.

These updates, effective immediately, mark a significant shift in how InLife assesses risks, balancing a competitive stance with a customer-first approach. InLife’s new underwriting rules underscore its dedication to continuously evolving and adapting to the needs of a changing market.

With these liberalized guidelines, InLife proves its commitment to ensuring more Filipinos can gain the peace of mind that comes with adequate life insurance coverage, leading to A Lifetime For Good.

For more information on InLife, visit https://www.insularlife.com.ph/.

