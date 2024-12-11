Titan is proud to introduce the “Titan In Me” campaign, a celebration of individuality, resilience, and passion that defines those who wear the brand. This campaign brings together a community of people who embody the same values of authenticity, strength, and purpose that Titan stands for.

The Heart Behind “Titan In Me”

At Titan, we believe everyone has an inner strength — a drive to pursue dreams, overcome challenges, and stand out by staying true to oneself. This campaign acknowledges and celebrates that unique power in every wearer. It is not just about timepieces, but about honoring the personal stories of those who live with purpose and passion.

A Collaboration with Sparkle Artists: Ruru Madrid and Max Collins

As part of this campaign, Titan is thrilled to announce Ruru Madrid and Max Collins — two of the brightest stars from Sparkle Artist Management, as the official faces and ambassadors of the brand. Both actors exemplify the qualities of resilience, passion, and authenticity, making them the perfect representations of the “Titan” spirit.

Titan Watches: Designed for the Modern Titan

Titan represents four (4) unique personalities:

THE HERO

Aware of the challenges and struggles along your way to succeed TITANS pursuing the path of mastering their passions Featuring Karishma and Neo collections

THE LOVER AND THE RULER

TITANS pursuing the path of achieving beauty inside and those pursuing the path of success in life by being gritty and resilient featuring our show stopper: Raga and Octane, a perfect representation of your success

THE MAGICIAN

TITANS pursuing the path of success by always being in control and at pace with changes and innovation featuring our smartwatches

Stay connected and be part of the journey with #TitanInMe and #TitanWatchesPh. For more stories and updates, find us on Facebook at Watch Republic Shop Ph and follow along on Instagram at @watchrepublicshop.ph.

About Titan

Titan, the fifth largest watchmaker in the world and part of the Tata Group of Companies, has been redefining the watch industry with innovation, quality, and timeless style. As a $6-billion company, Titan is known for creating the world’s slimmest ceramic watches and also leads as one of the largest jewelry companies globally. Each Titan timepiece is designed for those who value authenticity, resilience, and purpose — mirroring the qualities of its wearers.

To learn more about the “Titan In Me” campaign and explore the latest collections, visit www.watchrepublicshop.com. Titan watches are also available in Watch Republic Shops, SM Supermalls, Robinsons malls and leading department stores nationwide.

About Newtrends International Corp. (NIC)

Newtrends International Corp. (NIC) is the exclusive distributor and retailer of Titan watches in the Philippines. The company is committed to provide a wide selection of Titan watches reflecting the rich legacy and innovation of the brand. NIC’s mission is to provide exceptional customer service and ensure that every Titan watch embodies reliability and style, inspiring Filipinos to embrace life’s moments with confidence.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.