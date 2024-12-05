Lamudi’s The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards recognized the country’s leading developers and key players last Nov. 21, 2024. The property platform presented 19 awards during the gala night at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, acknowledging exceptional achievement across the industry. It also introduced new award titles that cater to the country’s reputation as a top luxury property market.

“As I look around this room, I see leaders who have shaped the skylines of our cities — leaders who have contributed to the growth of our economy and leaders who have built opportunities for families to live in their dream homes,” Michael Raquiza, Chief Executive Officer of Lamudi Philippines, welcomed the brightest minds, boldest visionaries, and most dedicated real estate professionals in the Philippines.

“The real estate market, like any other sector, is not immune to change,” he added. “Economic shifts, evolving consumer behaviors, and tech advancements require us all to remain agile, innovative, and collaborative. And that’s why events like tonight are so important. They allow us to come together, share insights, and build the partnerships necessary to shape the future of our industry.”

Apart from citations for the best houses and condominium developments across the country, Lamudi recognized the developers and projects that are building the future of real estate, one innovative and sustainable solution at a time. The Outlook 2024 acknowledged developers who are catering to market demand across different segments in established locations and emerging hotspots nationwide.

The Innovative Community Builder of the Year went to Suntrust Properties, Inc. for showcasing a diverse portfolio of themed communities that provide quality homes for every Filipino family. Meanwhile, Amaia Land Corp. was hailed the Sustainability Advocate of the Year for its commitment to building sustainable projects that can withstand the test of time and house Filipino families for generations to come.

The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards cited the top property developments across the three major Philippine islands in the House, Condominium, and Mixed-Use Development categories.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Luzon Awards

Best Affordable Condo of the Year — I-Land Residences Sucat (ISOC Land, Inc.)

Best Premium Condo of the Year — The Seasons Residences (Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corp.)

Best Luxury Condo of the Year — The Residences at The Westin Manila ( RLC Residences )

Best Affordable House of the Year — Bella Vista (Dolmar Land)

Best Premium House of the Year — Camella Provence ( Camella by Vista Land )

Best Luxury House of the Year — Seafront Residences ( Aboitiz Land )

Best Mixed-Use Development of the Year — Scala ( Vista Land )

Visayas and Mindanao Awards

Special Awards

Innovative Community Builder of the Year — Suntrust Properties, Inc.

Sustainability Advocate of the Year — Amaia Land Corp.

Grand Awards

Best Boutique Developer of the Year — PHINMA Properties

Best Developer of the Year in Luzon — Alveo Land Corp.

Best Developer of the Year in Visayas and Mindanao — Avida Land Corp.

Lamudi Connect: Taking the Philippine Real Estate Industry to Greater Heights

During his opening remarks, Mr. Raquiza said. “At Lamudi, our mission has always been clear: to connect people to their dream homes, empower real estate professionals with cutting-edge tools, and build a transparent, accessible, and efficient property marketplace.” It was a subtle introduction to a later segment of the night, which is the launch of Lamudi Connect by Mark Nosworthy, the Group CEO and Director of Lamudi’s parent company, Digital Classifieds Group (DCG).

Lamudi Connect allows developers, brokerages, and licensed brokers to coexist in one platform that provides the necessary tools and support for seamless transactions. It lets developers widen their network and sales channels while disseminating accurate project information in real time.

The app gives real estate professionals limitless access to marketing materials that they can cascade to clients in the Philippines and abroad. Through this platform, brokers also gain access to the latest projects by top developers, professional development training, and upcoming industry events.

Lamudi Remains Committed to Connecting Filipino Property Seekers with Their Dream Property

The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards is a testament to Lamudi’s commitment to helping Filipinos find their dream property and remain at the forefront of the property marketplace. As Mr. Raquiza said earlier in the night, it was a time to “celebrate excellence, recognize innovation, and build the future of real estate — one outstanding development and one groundbreaking solution at a time.”

The event partners include gold sponsor Panasonic, silver sponsor BPI, and minor sponsors Zalora and Santos Knight Frank. The gala’s media partners are Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer Property, Manila Bulletin, Manila Standard, Philstar, BusinessWorld, Manila Times, and Malaya Business Insight. Media support includes Real Estate Blog PH, Negosentro, Negosentro Media, Bravo Filipino, Property Finds Asia, World Executives Digest, Village Connection, and Yo Manila.

