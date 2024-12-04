As Christmas season approaches, Whoscall, a global anti-scam application, has highlighted five short message service (SMS) scams that frequently target unsuspecting individuals during this holiday season.

“Scammers take advantage of the holiday spirit and the increase in online shopping, leading to significant financial losses for victims,” said Gogolook Philippines Country Head Mel Migriño.

“With the upcoming holiday season, various SMS scams are expected to emerge. Be cautious and vigilant when receiving unsolicited messages, especially those asking for personal information or offering suspicious deals,” she added.

Whoscall, developed by Gogolook, a leader in TrustTech, is aimed at protecting individuals from online fraud and scams.

Package Delivery, Shopping Vouchers Scams

Scammers send messages claiming that a package is on its way to the recipient but requires an additional payment for delivery fees or customs charges.

These messages often contain links that lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal information.

In Shopping Voucher Scams, meanwhile, scammers may send texts offering exclusive discounts or vouchers from well-known retailers.

Recipients are then directed to fake websites designed to steal their personal information.

Fake Charity Donations

The holiday season fosters generosity, which scammers exploit by soliciting donations for fake charities or relief efforts.

Emotional appeals and misleading claims are used to persuade individuals to contribute.

“During the holiday season, generosity is everywhere — but so are scammers. They take advantage of our kindness, using emotional stories and fake causes to trick us into giving,” said.

“Keep your giving spirit safe by verifying before you donate,” she added.

Holiday Giveaway Scams

Messages claiming that recipients have won a holiday giveaway or contest are common during this season.

These messages often ask for personal information or a small payment to claim a nonexistent prize.

Shopping Vouchers and Discounts

Scammers may send texts offering exclusive shopping vouchers or discounts from well-known retailers. Recipients are directed at fake websites designed to collect personal information.

Bank Verification Scams

During the holiday season, scammers pose as banks, sending SMS messages requesting verification of recent transactions or account details.

These messages often create a sense of urgency to prompt immediate action.

“Scammers know how to exploit the holiday rush, often posing as banks and sending urgent SMS messages asking for account verification. They create a false sense of urgency, urging you to act quickly,” Ms. Migriño explained.

AI used for profiling

Ms. Migriño further explained that while artificial intelligence (AI) has a significant role in today’s digital world, it also aids online scammers in refining their tactics.

“Online scammers are now leveraging AI to profile their victims online,” Ms. Migriño said.

She emphasized the importance of using tools like the Whoscall app, which includes a URL Scanner feature to alert users if a website is safe or potentially fraudulent. This feature helps prevent online scams.

“With tools like Whoscall, we can protect ourselves from being scammed during the holiday season,” she said, urging the public to stay vigilant.

“Always verify the source of any unsolicited messages, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and report any fraudulent activity to authorities. By staying alert, you can enjoy the holiday season while keeping your personal information safe,” she added.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.