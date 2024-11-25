Conventionally known as K-Beauty, Korean skincare has transformed beauty routines around the world, and it shows no signs of slowing down. The demand for said products is strong in the Philippines thanks to two big factors: the global hallyu wave, and a focus on natural ingredients and scientific breakthroughs to achieve healthy, hydrated, and glowing skin.

Fueled by a personal love for K-Beauty brands and the desire to make them more accessible to Filipinos, Rianne Tan started My Beauty Story — an online store offering premium Korean skincare at affordable prices. Her entrepreneurial journey began back in 2016 when she started reselling K-Beauty items online. After three years of selling on her university’s community Facebook group, she opened My Beauty Story on an e-commerce platform which has since become a K-Beauty go-to on the app with one of the largest product selections available for purchase.

Building a K-Beauty Powerhouse

While Rianne delights in the success she now enjoys, getting My Beauty Story off the ground didn’t come easy. Limited capital and logistical hurdles were problems she had to face during the early days of her business. Rianne also had to balance managing the store with her corporate job — resulting in sleepless nights spent juggling both responsibilities.

To overcome those obstacles, Rianne set out to maximize efficiency with her time. After transitioning from social media selling to signing up on Lazada, Rianne streamlined her operations with automated shipping processes, allowing her to focus on growing her business and making it easier to expand My Beauty Story on the platform.

Rianne also took the opportunity to explore various platform tools and join different programs curated for growing sellers like her. Since then, Rianne continued to join campaigns, steadily boosting her store’s presence on the platform where she hit the Top 1 spot in the Beauty category during an 11.11 sale. This achievement gave Rianne the confidence she needed to become a full-time entrepreneur.

Connecting with Customers, Continuing the Story

Not one to rest on her laurels, Rianne hired new team members and introduced new processes to keep the business running smoothly. She keeps watch of beauty trends and sources products directly from trusted brands and distributors — allowing her to shave costs without compromising quality. To complement curating and offering a diverse range of products, the store remains focused on fast, reliable shipping and excellent customer service.

For Rianne, being a Preferred Seller on Lazada enhances My Beauty Story’s credibility as a trusted destination for authentic skincare products where customers can confidently shop knowing they are getting genuine items. Through Rianne’s passion for scaling her business and commitment to maintaining a high level of quality and service, she now has a loyal customer base who spreads the word about My Beauty Story, helping her reach even more potential buyers.

Recognizing that skincare stories vary from person to person, Rianne and her team also create guides, recommendations, and other content tailored to different skin types and concerns. These resources empower customers to make more informed decisions and create a personalized shopping experience that goes beyond sales — positioning My Beauty Story not only as a retailer, but also as a trusted skincare partner.

Looking ahead, Rianne says her team’s goal is to expand and offer a wider selection of K-Beauty products while keeping them within reach of Filipino consumers. One day, she hopes to open a physical store to continue growing relationships with K-Beauty lovers across the country.

Asked whether she had any tips for anyone hoping to start their own online businesses, Rianne says, “My advice for them is to focus on a specific niche and understand their target audience. Prioritize excellent customer service and stay adaptable to market changes and feedback. Building trust is crucial — loyal customers will choose to return to you even if your prices aren’t the lowest.”

