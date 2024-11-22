Admission is free from Nov. 22 to 29 at SM Aura and SM City North EDSA Cinemas

The Embassy of France to the Philippines, in partnership with SM Supermalls and SM Cinema, is staging the 27th edition of the French Film Festival at SM Aura Cinema from Nov. 22 to 26, and at SM City North EDSA Cinema from Nov. 22 to 29, 2024. Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

For the first time in its history, the French Film Festival will feature Feminist Cinema with a cross-cultural perspective between France and the Philippines through a selection of films by the new generation of French and Filipina women directors.

A special guest — French director Noémie Lefort — has been invited to the Philippines for the occasion. She will present her movie My Heroin, based on her own story about a young girl who dreams of directing a film in Hollywood. She will take part in a round-table discussion at SM City North EDSA Cinema on Nov. 26 about the place of women in cinema, both in front of and behind the camera, alongside prominent women involved in the Philippine film industry. She will also give a master class on film directing to film students at the University of the Philippines.

The 27th French Film Festival — Feminist is organized by SM Supermalls, SM Cinema, Embassy of France, Alliance Française de Manille, Institut Français, and the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

For further information about the French Film Festival, follow @smcinema and @smsupermalls on social media.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.