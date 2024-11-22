DigiPlus Interactive, together with world-leading branding specialist Landor, secured four awards at the Transform Awards Asia 2024, held in Singapore on Nov. 18.

DigiPlus took home Silver for ‘Best Brand Evolution (Corporate)’, Silver for ‘Best Use of Visual Property’, Bronze for ‘Best Use of Typography’, and Bronze for ‘Best Brand Development Project to Reflect a Change of Mission, Values, or Positioning.’

The awards underscore the impact of DigiPlus’ strategic rebranding and also provided the perfect stage to spotlight its incredible journey from traditional leisure and resort operations to its position today as a digital entertainment powerhouse. This transformation embodies the spirit of its tagline: “Multiply the Fun.” By embracing technology and innovation, DigiPlus has redefined its offerings, delivering exceptional entertainment experiences across its flagship platforms, including BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, GameZone, and its modernized lineup of traditional Filipino carnival games.

“The DigiPlus rebranding was more than just a visual overhaul — it was a strategic transformation of who we are and where we’re headed,” said Celeste Jovenir, Vice-President for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability. “From redefining our mission and values to modernizing our visual identity, every aspect of our rebrand was designed to reflect our evolution as a tech-forward company. Winning at the Transform Awards Asia is a defining moment for us, as it recognizes the immense effort and investment we poured into this journey.”

Organized by Transform Magazine, the Transform Awards Asia is a prestigious annual event that celebrates excellence in rebranding and brand strategy across the Asia-Pacific region.

Winning the awards underscores DigiPlus’ unique achievement as one of the few Filipino companies to gain such recognition on a global stage.

This recognition comes at a pivotal moment for DigiPlus as it continues to scale its operations as a dynamic, future-focused digital entertainment company.

The new brand identity, crafted in collaboration with Landor, captures DigiPlus’ core values of fairness, transparency, integrity, innovation, teamwork, and responsibility. It also heralds the company’s ambition to lead in the digital entertainment space while staying true to its Filipino roots.

DigiPlus’ transformation involved reimagining its visual identity to resonate with a tech-savvy, modern audience.

The brand’s vibrant colors, compelling typography, and streamlined design reflect the dynamism and inclusivity of its offerings.

This thoughtful integration of visual elements contributed to the company’s recognition at the Transform Awards Asia.

With these wins, DigiPlus reaffirms its commitment to multiplying the fun and meeting the evolving demands of players in a fast-paced digital landscape.

About DigiPlus Interactive Corp.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging experiences in interactive gaming and sports entertainment. DigiPlus also operates PeryaGame, Tongits+, and GameZone, with more to come. For more information, visit www.digiplus.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.