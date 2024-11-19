Packetworx led the path to bring innovative Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to the forefront of the Philippines’ digital transformation through the Internet of Things (IoT) Conference (IoTCon) 2024.

The two-day IoTCon 2024 was held last Oct. 29-30 at the SMX Convention Center with the theme “Connected Ecosystem in Building the IoT-Ready Philippines.” IoTCon is a dynamic and essential platform for industry professionals, government representatives, and global IoT stakeholders to converge, collaborate, and explore the potential of connected technologies.

IoTCon 2024 was more than just a conference — it spearheaded a movement aimed at fostering a robust, unified IoT ecosystem in the Philippines.

According to Raisa Orbon, Chief Marketing Officer of Packetworx, “The main goal of IoTCon 2024 was to drive the expansion of IoT solutions in the Philippines by creating a collaborative environment where local and global stakeholders can connect, share insights, and explore innovative technologies.”

This year’s event was held in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and Browan Communications. It marked a pivotal moment in the country’s pursuit of digital transformation, especially in critical sectors like public utilities, smart cities, and disaster management.

Converge CEO Dennis Uy, who joined the panel, shared the plans of Converge to invest in internet infrastructure to boost Converge’s services ultimately to further support the country’s digital infrastructure. “We will activate in 1st quarter of 2025 and build a computing zone; this is a virtual computing machine. On top of this computing data center, we will build the application layer, which is connectivity,” said Mr. Uy. He adds that besides the capacity-building strategy of Converge, they will also be entering into the IoT space through smart home solutions.

One of the speakers included the Director of DICT Industry Development Bureau, Emmy Lou Delfin. She outlined the road map for building an IoT-ready Philippines. She states that “the IoT market value in the Philippines is expected to hit P164 billion and that figure is expected to grow further.” The IoT industry will continue to be supported as it contributes to the overall economy of the country. Likewise, Arnold Bagabaldo, CEO of Packetworx, spoke on IoT progress and areas for collaboration between the government, private sector and international partners, which drive digital transformation, and which redound to the improvement of people’s quality of life.

Alper Yegin, Interim CEO of LoRa Alliance, presented the role of LoRa Alliance in actively shaping global and ASEAN innovation and IoT adoption as it promotes LoRaWAN standard to ensure feature upgrades that address emerging market requirements. Browan Communications CEO Henry Huang presented the inroads on end-to-end system integration, platform development, and support for sustainable IoT networks.

A key highlight this year was the focus on LoRa (Long Range) technology and the involvement of the LoRa Alliance®. LoRa technology, known for its long-range, low-power capabilities, is crucial for scalable IoT deployments, particularly in smart city infrastructure, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

Globally, LoRa Alliance® has become a cornerstone of Packetworx’s mission to bring IoT to life. Ms. Orbon explained, “The LoRa Alliance’s participation amplifies the event’s credibility and global reach. Their exhibitions demonstrated cutting-edge LoRaWAN® use cases, from smart energy solutions to disaster management systems.”

Through Packetworx’s collaboration with the LoRa Alliance, unmatched networking opportunities are at the heart of IoTCon 2024, offering its over 3,000 attendees an unparalleled opportunity to connect with global leaders, local stakeholders, and industry experts, and some 50 exhibitors featuring the latest advancements in IoT from smart city applications to industrial IoT solutions, complete with live demonstrations that showcase IoT in action.

“This year, we’ve created an interconnected series of activities where participants can engage in discussions, witness live demonstrations, and network with peers in a cohesive and structured manner,” Ms. Orbon explained.

For more information on the IoTCon2024, please log on to https://iotconference.ph/.

