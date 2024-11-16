Quantity Solutions, Inc. received the prestigious honor of being Highly Commended in the Quantity Surveying Team of the Year category on Oct. 23, 2024. This accolade was bestowed by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in Singapore, and it stands as a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to excellence, precision, and innovation in the field of quantity surveying.

Being recognized by the RICS is a significant achievement. RICS is a globally respected organization that regulates and promotes the quantity surveying profession. With a heritage of over 150 years, RICS sets the standard for over 130,000 members and candidates operating in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure across more than 140 countries globally. It is known for maintaining strict educational and professional benchmarks, enforcing a rigorous code of ethics, and offering impartial advice, analysis, and guidance to the industry. This recognition underscores Quantity Solutions, Inc.’s commitment to delivering exceptional quantity surveying services that contribute to the success of projects worldwide.

This commendation serves as a powerful motivator for Quantity Solutions, Inc. to continue raising the bar and pushing the boundaries of excellence in their work. The company is eager to achieve even greater milestones in the future, driven by this acknowledgment of its capabilities and dedication.

Quantity Solutions, Inc. extends its gratitude to its clients, partners, and team members for their unwavering trust and support. This achievement would not have been possible without their collaboration and confidence. Looking ahead, the company is excited about future opportunities to innovate and excel in the field of quantity surveying, while continuing to uphold the high standards recognized by RICS.

For inquiries visit Quantity Solutions, Inc. website at www.quantitysolution.com or email at info@quantitysolution.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

