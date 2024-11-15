The landscape of auto loan applications has undergone a significant transformation, with digital solutions taking center stage. PSBank, the leading thrift bank in the Philippines, is at the forefront of innovation, making auto loan applications more inclusive and accessible than ever.

Applying for an auto loan can be scary and intimidating. It can also be a tedious process for some. Gone are the days of long queues at the bank because PSBank Online Loan Application (POLA) can be accessed via PSBank’s official website, you can receive your auto loan decision approval in as fast as 24 hours. You can also join PSBank’s exciting promo for new auto loan applications — get a chance to win cash prizes or fuel vouchers. Learn more about the details as you read along.

With this, there is no need to suffer from long commute hours. You and your family can enjoy the luxury of traveling comfortably in your own car. Best of all, you have control over your time — there’s no need to rush going from one place to another.

Convenience at your fingertips

With the aim of simplifying auto loans and helping more Filipinos drive home their dream car, PSBank made available an online option that allows customers to apply for auto loans from the comfort of their homes — anytime, anywhere. This initiative not only enhances customer experience but also streamlines the entire loan application process.

You may conduct a self-assessment to know if you are qualified to apply for an auto loan or you can also use the Loan Calculator to compute the monthly amortization that matches your budget.

With these simple steps below, you can soon drive your own car via PSBank Auto Loan:

Fill out the application form . An SMS will be sent to your registered mobile number that your application is in process. A PSBank Auto Loan representative will reach out to you with other details. Get your loan decision in hours and get ready to drive away in your new vehicle!

There is no need to submit any requirements during your application. Likewise, the documentary requirements will only be requested once the loan decision is approved and will only be submitted during signing of documents.

Fast and efficient

The digital platform has significantly reduced processing time. Traditional methods often require several days, if not weeks, to complete the approval process. However, PSBank Auto Loan application is designed to provide a quicker response, enabling customers to finance their vehicles in a timely manner. In as fast as 24 hours, applicants can get the decision on their loan application.

Inclusive ease of access

The rise of digital platforms has also made auto loans more accessible to a broader audience. With the online application platform, those individuals residing in remote areas who wish to upgrade their car or get a new car can apply for a loan without needing to travel long distances to the nearest bank branch. This inclusivity aligns with PSBank’s commitment to reaching and serving a diverse range of customers. PSBank not only caters to the modern consumer’s need for efficiency but also reinforces its commitment to continuously improve its services for its clients — proactively providing solutions to most financial concerns.

From Oct. 15 until Dec. 31, 2024, PSBank is offering an exciting promo where customers stand a chance to win PHP 10,000 to be credited to their PSBank account or up to PHP 50,000 worth of fuel e-vouchers with their auto loan application. Visit PSBank’s promo page to learn how you can qualify for the promo.

To know more about PSBank auto loans or apply for an auto loan today, visit https://www.psbank.com.ph/loans/auto.

