The JBL Modern Audio AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers are high-performance audio products designed for the next generation of music and movie enthusiasts: stylish, intuitive, scalable, and attainable

JBL introduces the JBL Modern Audio (MA) AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers, revolutionizing home theaters for the next generation of music and movie lovers. Crafted to integrate effortlessly into modern homes, these systems are refreshingly easy to install, connect, and upgrade. They empower consumers with a unified system that embodies simplicity, elegance, quality, and scalability, all at an accessible price, inspiring a new era of audio excellence.

Designed and engineered to work in harmony, these solutions offer the ultimate experience for every home entertainment enthusiast. Whether you’re upgrading your current system or dreaming of high-performance immersive audio, these products promise to elevate your entertainment.

Drawing on JBL’s legendary cinema sound expertise, including digital amplification and patented loudspeaker technology, they simplify the home cinema experience, making extraordinary sound accessible to all. Let your passion for sound take flight and transform your space into a personal theater with JBL.

A Home Theater Solution Without the Complexity

Transform your home entertainment experience with ease using JBL MA AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers. Designed as a straightforward, turnkey system, these components eliminate the intimidation and complexity often associated with home theater purchases. By choosing a single branded solution, engineered for seamless unity, you gain peace of mind and confidence in knowing everything you need is included. Simplified setup and upgrades mean you can quickly transition from installation to enjoying immersive sound experiences.

Redefining Simplicity

Unleash the power of simplicity with the JBL MA AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers. Designed with intuitive functionality and seamless integration, these devices make technology effortlessly accessible. Through the EZ Set EQ mobile app, transform any space by perfectly calibrating your sound system in minutes. Experience the future of connectivity with Wi-Fi-enabled AVRs that integrate with SmartThings, empowering you to automate your world with a single button press. Dive into the limitless world of music with compatibility across various audio platforms. Whether streaming via Apple AirPlay, Chromecast, Bluetooth, or Spotify, embark on a journey of smooth and seamless audio experiences. Embrace innovation and elevate your environment.

Design That Stands Out

Experience the perfect harmony of style and function with JBL MA AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers. Their slim, sleek design and contemporary flair complement modern interiors, available in the elegant shades of Latte and Espresso. Transform your living space into a symphony of beauty and sound.

JBL: The Gold Standard in Sound

For over 75 years, JBL has been the leading audio provider for movie theaters, recording studios, and luxury home theaters worldwide. Their engineers, celebrated with Academy Awards for groundbreaking innovations, continue to push the boundaries of sound technology. At the JBL Center of Acoustics Excellence in Northridge, California, they craft systems with advanced acoustics, featuring next-generation patented HDI waveguides for immersive sound and anodized tweeters for crystal-clear highs. These are the same visionary engineers who design the most advanced high-performance audio systems available today.

Scalable to User’s Need

Whether users are just starting out with a basic two-channel system, upgrading from a soundbar or simple home audio system, or looking to build a high-end home theater setup featuring 8K HDMI video, Dolby Atmos® immersive sound and DTS:X, this product range can be scaled accordingly. Moreover, the performance of each model has been optimized both individually and as a system, giving users the freedom to create the setup they want without ever having to sacrifice on sound quality.

“JBL is recognized as the leader in high-performance cinematic experiences, so it should come as no surprise that our new line of home cinema products punches above its weight class,” said Dave Tovissi, Vice-President & General Manager, Luxury Audio at HARMAN International. “Solving modern consumer behaviors and concerns was front and center when we developed these products. We designed the systems to blend perfectly into today’s lifestyle, giving users the sound quality, and simplicity of use they always wanted from a home theater system but never found — until now.”

Meet the JBL Home Theater Lineup

The JBL MA AV Receivers are available in a variety of models, including:

The 60W JBL MA310 5.2-channel 4K AV Receiver

The 75W JBL MA510 5.2-channel 8K AV Receiver

The 110W / 125W MA710 / MA710HP 7.2-channel 8K (High Performance) AV Receiver

The 140W JBL MA9100HP, with either 5.1, 7.1, or 9.1 channels, Dolby Audio ® and DTS ® or Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, low noise Class D amplification, and broad compatibility

JBL Stage 2 Loudspeakers also offer a wide array of models and options, including:

The 260F and 280F Floor-standing models

The 240B and 250B Bookshelf models with separate floor stands

The 245C Center Channel speaker

The 240H Dolby Atmos enabled Height Module

The 200P and 220P Subwoofers

The JBL MA Series AV Receivers and JBL Stage 2 Series Loudspeakers has been available starting from August 2024 with distributor suggested retail prices from P30,999 to P106,999 for the JBL MA AV Receivers, and P15,999 to P39,999 per pair for the JBL Stage 2 Loudspeakers.

