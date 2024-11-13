Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) reaffirmed its leadership in sustainability, innovation, employee engagement and social responsibility as it took home eight (8) Stevies at the prestigious 2024 International Business Awards (IBAs).

For the second consecutive year, Meralco First Vice-President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo took home the Gold Stevie Award for Sustainability Hero of the Year in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

“This recognition brings great pride and honor to all of us in Meralco. It signifies that we are on the right track and have set the bar for excellence that puts us at par, if not better, than the global best. It truly inspires us as we continue powering the good life for our customers, communities, constituents, and the country,” Mr. Ravelo said.