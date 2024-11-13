Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) reaffirmed its leadership in sustainability, innovation, employee engagement and social responsibility as it took home eight (8) Stevies at the prestigious 2024 International Business Awards (IBAs).
For the second consecutive year, Meralco First Vice-President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo took home the Gold Stevie Award for Sustainability Hero of the Year in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
“This recognition brings great pride and honor to all of us in Meralco. It signifies that we are on the right track and have set the bar for excellence that puts us at par, if not better, than the global best. It truly inspires us as we continue powering the good life for our customers, communities, constituents, and the country,” Mr. Ravelo said.
Meralco also garnered three Silver Stevie Awards for its sustainability and corporate social responsibility efforts.
Meralco’s sustainability campaign, “Powering the Good Life,” anchored on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and focused on the pillars of Power, Planet, People, and Prosperity, was recognized with the Sustainability Leadership Award in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
In addition, One Meralco Foundation’s (OMF) “Leading Energy for Productivity in Underprivileged Communities in the Philippines,” which showcased the foundation’s strategic program for inclusive development in geographically isolated and disadvantaged communities in the Philippines, was recognized under the Organizations of the Year — Non-Profit or Government, while OMF President Jeffrey O. Tarayao was recognized under the Thought Leader of the Year for Non-Profit or Government Category.
“These recognitions for Meralco’s CSR programs further strengthen our resolve to implement more initiatives that will enable marginalized communities to become more self-reliant,” Mr. Tarayao, who also serves as Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, said.
Meralco’s human resource and stakeholder management strategies, along with its digital transformation efforts, earned four Bronze Stevie Awards.
“Nurturing a Vibrant Workforce: Meralco’s Approach to Engagement and Retention” was recognized for highlighting Meralco’s initiatives to build a strong culture and boost employee engagement; while “Mbrace: Meralco’s Diversity and Inclusion Program” was awarded for its success in fostering gender balance and increasing female representation in the workplace.
“The 9th Meralco Luminaries: Brighter New World” won for honoring external stakeholders who align with Meralco’s vision for a more progressive Philippines.
“Lighting the Way: Meralco’s Customer Experience Dashboard for Sales Analysis” was acknowledged for its innovative use of competitive intelligence to address evolving customer needs. Meralco remains committed to global excellence in powering better, more sustainable, and inclusive lives for all, driving progress through cutting-edge energy solutions and meaningful programs.
Since its inception in 2002, the International Business Awards have been one of the most coveted global recognitions for companies and professionals, celebrating their achievements and positive contributions to the world. Known as the “International Stevies” and often referred to as the “Olympics for the workplace,” this year’s competition attracted over 3,600 nominations from 62 countries, with winners selected by more than 300 executives worldwide.
