By Aian Guanzon

Leading Philippine financing company, Global Dominion achieves yet another remarkable milestone in its recent loan releases that reached P1 billion in just one month (October 2024). This beats its former record of P980 million.

“We’ve only just begun,” said its President & Managing Director Patricia Poco-Palacios. With more than 116 branches and marketing offices nationwide, Global Dominion aims to be of service to more Filipinos through its accessible and innovative loan products and services.

Chairman Ruben Y. Lugtu II uttered his appreciation to the company’s employees which he calls “the key to Global Dominion’s success.” The financing business has more than 1,700 employees as of this writing.

“Superb!” exclaimed Robert B. Jordan, Jr., CEO & vice-chairman, when asked about the company’s latest achievement. He explained that more milestones are to come given the team’s efforts to expand its new divisions dedicated to branches, car financing, truck financing, real estate mortgage loans, and real estate financing.

This lending company, which started in 2003, appears to be unstoppable from making it to the top among other industry players. With its aggressive growth, there is no doubt that it will truly live by its battle cry for the upcoming year, “DOMINATE!”

“Global Dominion is a place where people are empowered to make decisions, take ownership of their work, and feel genuinely valued for their contributions,” said Samuel Carino, DCOO and branch division general manager. “It’s a space where everyone feels safe to share ideas, concerns, and opinions without fear of judgment, embraces trial-and-learn approaches to innovation, and receives constructive feedback that drives continuous improvement,” he added — all when asked about the team’s secret to success.

Know more about Global Dominion’s vehicle mortgage loan, vehicle financing, real estate mortgage loan, real estate financing, and doctors’ loan through gdfi.com.ph.

