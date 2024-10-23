Unlock epic productivity and creativity with Galaxy AI on Samsung’s latest devices, the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10+ | Ultra

Looking for tech to supercharge your study game? We’ve got your back with the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10+ | Ultra. Whether you’re stuck choosing your first Galaxy phone upgrade or looking to maximize productivity, Samsung’s new tech loaded with Galaxy AI has got you covered.

From lecture halls to late-night study sessions, reduce your worries with Galaxy AI

Note Assist and Transcript Assist work hand-in-hand to help keep your lecture notes organized and convert your lengthy lecture recordings into easily digestible transcripts. Always in charge of the minutes of the meeting? Take advantage of Speech-to-Text Technology and Transcript Assist to make transcribing and summarizing those meetings even more efficient.

For your foreign language classes, Interpreter and Live Translate are the best practice buddy tandem. Without needing the internet, Interpreter allows you to have a conversation with someone speaking a different language with ease so you and your classmates can practice those difficult pronunciations together. In case you want to practice through phone calls, Live Translate has also got your back with real-time voice and text translations. With these Galaxy AI features, rehearsing those common phrases for your exam has never been easier.

Communication is also easier with Composer, which helps provide text suggestions in a variety of writing styles. Nail the right tone and level up chat messages and emails as you lead different projects with classmates or organize activities for your organization.

For handwritten note-takers out there, the Galaxy AI-assisted S Pen Air Command on the Galaxy Tab S10+ | Ultra provides instant access to Galaxy AI Assistant features and apps without needing to put down your pen just to type. Just tap the Book Cover Keyboard’s Galaxy AI Key, and you get to launch AI Assistant apps with written prompts and the freedom to choose between Samsung’s Bixby or Google’s Gemini.

When you need a more PC-like experience, such as those times when you are handling org meetings and working on a project at the same time, simply switch to DeX Mode for a seamless experience that lets you multitask and maximize your productivity in a slim form factor. Harnessing Samsung’s legacy of innovation, the Galaxy Tab S10+ | Ultra offers significant leaps in AI processing power to deliver a supercharged, lag-free experience.

Meanwhile, stay on top of your leadership game with Galaxy AI’s suite of productivity tools. With Circle to Search with Google now in your Galaxy S24 FE and Tab S10+ | Ultra, you can easily kickstart researching for events simply by drawing a circle around your subject. You’ll get instant search results to help you get started on sourcing items, finding venues for org activities, and more!

Create with confidence with your ultimate creative powerhouse

Galaxy AI features in the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10+ | Ultra is not just about helping you get stuff done; it’s also your gateway to being a creative powerhouse. Whether you’re doodling in between classes or brainstorming for your next creative project, the Sketch to Image feature transforms your sketches into fascinating digital art. Add the massive 14.6-inch and 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with advanced anti-reflective technology, the intuitive S Pen and a keyboard bundled with the device, these tablets are the ideal canvas for your ideas wherever you choose.

Photo Assist with AI-powered Edit Suggestions helps you effortlessly enhance your less-than-perfect shots into masterpieces with cool features like Background Blur, Remaster, and Erase Reflections. For shareable campus moments, the Improved Gallery Search makes finding your photos faster by categorizing them by type, location, and more, helping you post them in the moment.

Turn those barkada moments into epic IG-worthy highlights

Creating content wherever and whenever you’re on campus is super easy with both the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10+ | Ultra. Use Instant Slow-mo to capture those epic sports moments, especially when someone’s showing off to the campus cutie. With year-end campus celebrations just around the corner, Nightography ensures your after-dark adventures or in theater or auditorium events always look amazing. Every campus life moment will be perfectly captured, ready to share with friends and followers.

Don’t wait around for your ultimate campus sidekick with unparalleled Galaxy AI—make it happen with exclusive offers for Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10+ | Ultra. Get your Galaxy S24 FE from now until October 31, 2024 and get an automatic P5,000 discount when you purchase the 256GB variant or a FREE Galaxy Fit3 worth P3,490 when you purchase the 128GB variant in Globe and Smart stores. Get 0% interest on your Galaxy S24 FE 256GB via Samsung Finance+.

Meanwhile, you get a FREE Galaxy Buds FE for every purchase of the Galaxy Tab S10+ | Ultra, as well as a FREE 12-month Microsoft 365 personal subscription and 3-month YouTube Premium. Every purchase also comes with a FREE 6-month subscription to Samsung Care+, so your device is protected against accidental damages, or you can choose to upgrade to a one-year package with a 60% discount or a two-year package with a 30% discount.

This is also your chance to create your own Galaxy Ecosystem as select Galaxy Buds and Watches are at up to 50% off when you purchase them with the Galaxy Tab S10+ | Ultra.

Hurry and get yours now—unlock the full potential of your college journey with Galaxy AI to boost your productivity and creativity! The new Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10+ | Ultra are now available for purchase in the Samsung Online Store and Authorized Stores nationwide.

DTI Fair Trade Permit Nos. FTEB-202683, 203445, FTEB-202575, 202871 Series of 2024

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.