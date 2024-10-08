The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Bataan, recently hosted the 2nd Global Blockchain Congress in Balanga City, Bataan Province.

Global Blockchain Congress 2024 is part of a three-year initiative aimed at promoting blockchain technology and innovation in the Philippines. Key partners in the event include the Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP) and Philippine Blockchain Technologies, Inc (PBTI), a group of cross-industry experts dedicated to accelerating blockchain adoption in the Philippines and establishing the country as a blockchain hub in SEA through their flagship events, Philippine Blockchain Week (PBWx) and its roadshow spin-off, the PBWx series.

Global Blockchain Congress 2024 featured renowned thought leaders and industry experts from the Philippines and key markets, including United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Korea, USA, UK and Germany, all adding global perspective to this important and influential event.

Bataan Governor Jose Enrique “Joet” Garcia III delivered the keynote address highlighting his province’s technological and economic progress attributing its growth to strategic investments in the Freeport Zone and the province’s investment in digital innovation, among others.

Governor Garcia emphasized Bataan’s commitment to becoming a hub for technological innovation, proven by being named DICT’s choice venue for the Global Blockchain Congress series. Said Governor Garcia, “This event signifies an important milestone in the growth and power of blockchain technology. Bataan is a province with rich history and vision for the future, positioning as a hub for digital innovation.”

Part of Governor Garcia’s keynote showed the province’s Bataeño Pass that allows students and government employees in the system to efficiently record attendance, access to facilities, voucher system and supplies distributions, even as a health and wellness tracker.

A Governor’s Gala was also hosted by Governor Garcia to further validate their support for advancing blockchain initiatives not only for Bataan, but the entire Philippines.

Representing the DICT, Emmy Lou Delfin, Regional Director of the ICT Industry Development Bureau (IIDB), presented the Philippines’ commitment to becoming a global blockchain hub with key initiatives including the creation of blockchain ecosystems, Digital Cities Program, the Startup Development Plan, and Blockchain 101 training for students, among others. The network of initiatives is focused on fostering digital entrepreneurship, creating jobs for the countryside, and integrating blockchain solutions across various sectors.

“The programs that DICT are implementing (aim) to stimulate growth of emerging technologies in the Philippines. The goal is to be able to develop an ecosystem (of) the blockchain industry, doing the advocacy of upskilling (talents) to make sure the Philippines will continuously develop to become a global hub,” shared Director Delfin.

Dr. Donald Lim, Founding President of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, and a prominent business leader shared best-case studies from various sectors including resort and leisure, airline, local government units (LGUs), advocacy, art and culture, and supply chain logistics. Mr. Lim encouraged companies to embrace technology, positioning it as an essential part of their mission and vision. Mr. Lim also underscored the significance of government support in accelerating the adoption of Web3 technologies in the Philippines, particularly in blockchain, AI, and fintech sectors.

Encouraging businesses to change perspective, Mr. Lim is still surprised when CEOs delegate technology decisions to the tech department. Said Mr. Lim, “I’m not a telco. I am a tech company. Companies should really maximize technology to give them the right competitive advantage.”

The Philippines is actively embracing blockchain technology. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are open to its adoption. Blockchain is being explored for various industries like agriculture, food safety and quality control, as well as loyalty programs and advocacies.

A progressive addition to the discussion, Jack Madrid, President and CEO of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), presented a roadmap for IT, business processing, and allied technologies including animation, health, software and gaming app creation, etc. Mr. Madrid discussed ongoing collaborations with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to align with technology demands in the job market, focusing on youth and labor force upskilling.

According to Mr. Madrid, the industry faces a talent supply issue with only 10% of job applicants meeting required skills. Madrid also stressed the need for communications skills, especially English proficiency, and, in line with the event, the importance of adapting to emerging technologies like AI and blockchain.

Venom Technology, Ltd. showed support for the Global Blockchain Congress and for future PBW events. The cutting-edge layer-0 and layer-1 network recently sealed a historic agreement with the Philippine government to digitize billions of accountable forms using its advanced blockchain technology.

Venom will also headline the upcoming FutureProof Tech Summit on Oct. 10-11 at Podium Hall, Mandaluyong City.

Other sponsors include Suzuverse as the Gold Sponsor, DTaka and Dito Telecommunity as Silver Sponsors, with Media Partners BitDigest, GMA News Online, Newswatch Plus and PhilStar Media Group.

For more information about Philippine Blockchain Week and PBWx events, including Futureproof Tech Summit, please visit www.pbw.ph or email info@pbw.ph.

