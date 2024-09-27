Power, performance, and portability form the trifecta that defines the ideal gaming laptop. For a long time, many devices could only offer two of these three qualities, often sacrificing power for speed and a lightweight design or prioritizing muscle at the expense of portability. The Lenovo Legion 7i, however, manages to deliver on all three fronts — albeit with some caveats.

Equipped with the latest Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, the Lenovo Legion 7i markets itself as a high-performance gaming and productivity laptop, boasting powerful specs that appeal to gamers, professionals, and content creators alike. However, even with top-tier performance, a stunning display, and a versatile design, the laptop comes with notable drawbacks that prospective buyers should be aware of.

Design and Build Quality

First thing you will notice when unboxing the Legion 7i is how uncannily lightweight it is. At only around 2.24 kg, it is only slightly heavier than the MacBook Air M3, which weighs at a comparative 1.49kg.

The second thing is the elegant, notebook design. The anodized Glacier White finish, alongside the compact dimensions of 357.7 by 262.5 by 17.6-19.8 mm, the laptop exudes a vibe that is more ‘professional’ than ‘gamer’. It feels solid, sleek, and, if not for the default RGB keyboard backlighting, it would not look out of place in even the most corporate of conference halls.

The per-key RGB backlight of the keyboard may not appeal to everyone, but it’s there for those that want that specific aesthetic. It is easily customizable through Lenovo’s in-built Vantage software, offering flashy effects ranging from rippling, audio bounce, to none at all. The keys themselves, meanwhile, are surprisingly weighty, giving just enough tactile feedback to make long hours of use comfortable and effortless. The narrow numeric keypad takes some getting used to though, as well as the separated the arrow keys. The track pad similarly is more than adequate, with enough room and responsiveness to pose no obstacle to productivity.

Perhaps the laptop’s strongest asset, however, is its glorious 16-inch 3200×2000 IPS display, with a refresh rate of 165Hz supported by Dolby Vision and NVidia’s G-SYNC. The screen feels expansive, the colors are rich and vibrant, contrasts are crisp and smooth. There is very little more you can ask for. The display perfectly showcases the power of 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, offering an impressive visual experience that can handle the latest games with ease.

Performance

Equipped with the latest Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, the Legion 7i showcases impressive performance across various tasks, from gaming to productivity. The 14th Gen Intel mobile processor offers up to 5.8 GHz max clock speed and features 24 cores, making it ideal for demanding workloads like video editing, coding, and high-end gaming. The processor’s hybrid architecture, designed for gaming, streaming, and content creation, works seamlessly with Lenovo’s AI Engine+, which optimizes performance by dynamically adjusting settings based on the task at hand, resulting in up to a 13.7% FPS boost in games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

During testing, the Legion 7i effortlessly ran demanding titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and the newly released Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on the highest graphical presets at a steady 60 fps with DLSS enabled. However, this level of performance comes with a few caveats — it needs to be plugged in to maintain peak performance, and the fans can get quite loud as they work hard to manage the heat generated by the powerful components.

Your mileage may vary, of course, especially if you are a power gamer who likes to tinker with advanced graphical settings. For most gamers, however, the Legion 7i is more than capable of delivering a smooth experience even in the most graphically intense of Unreal Engine 5 games, making it an excellent choice for those looking to play the latest titles on a laptop.

While the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU certainly enhances the visual experience, it’s the powerful Intel processor that ensures the laptop can handle any task thrown at it with ease. Whether you’re compiling code, editing videos, or playing the latest AAA games, the Legion 7i keeps up without breaking a sweat, making it a versatile option for both work and play.

Thermal Performance and Fan Noise

Power, however, comes at a cost. As mentioned before, the fans on the back will output a significant amount of noise while the laptop is running at full power, and the ambient temperature is definitely noticeable during intense sessions, which could raise concerns about the Legion’s long-term durability under constant heavy loads.

That said, the Legion 7i’s ColdFront Hyper thermal design does a great job managing the heat, as the inward-spinning fans eliminating the discomfort of constant hot air blowing onto your hand. Generally, the laptop maintains reasonable surface temperatures, although prolonged gaming sessions may lead to warm spots on the palm rest area, which could prompt some users to use an external keyboard or controller for added comfort.

Battery Life

As with most high-performance gaming laptops, the battery life of the Legion 7i leaves something to be desired. During regular light use such as web browsing or document editing, if set to the default Balanced performance profile, you can expect only a few hours of battery life, three to four at most. This drops significantly when gaming or performing anything demanding. The charging port located at the back of the laptop is also quite cumbersome to work with on the go, as if to suggest that Lenovo expects users to keep the laptop plugged in while doing more intense workloads.

The limited battery life makes switching between its different performance profiles on the Lenovo Vantage app an imperative. If you’re plugged in, turn on Performance mode to access the Legion’s unrestricted power. If you’re not, stick with the relatively weaker, but more battery-efficient Quiet mode. Fortunately, doing so is as easy as pressing the Fn+Q hotkey.

Audio

Another aspect of the Legion 7i which could disappoint users is its lackluster audio. It is fine, for the most part. The bottom-firing Harman speakers produce sound that is clear enough, but lacks the texture and depth that you would expect from a premium product. Even with adjustments via the Nahimic audio software, I would recommend using quality headphones if you want to use the Legion for media consumption.

Software

A quick final note: In addition to Lenovo Vantage, the Legion 7i comes pre-loaded with a fair amount of bloatware that can clutter the initial user experience. Users may find themselves spending extra time decluttering and tweaking settings to optimize performance and usability​.

Conclusion

The Lenovo Legion 7i ambitiously aims to push the boundaries of gaming laptops to deliver power, performance, and portability in a single package. In many ways, it succeeds. With a stunning display, formidable specs, and a sleek design, it’s a strong choice for gamers, professionals, and content creators looking for a versatile machine that can transition seamlessly between work and play. However, this power comes at a cost — literally and figuratively.

While the Legion 7i excels in what it aims to do, there are some notable tradeoffs such as the battery life making it more suited for those who don’t mind keeping it plugged in during demanding tasks. The audio quality and bloatware are minor but noticeable blemishes on an otherwise impressive offering. Finally, the premium performance exacts a premium price.

Overall, the Legion 7i excels in its class, providing a well-rounded experience for those who demand the best from their laptop, a capable and compelling contender for the top spot in the gaming laptop market.

Discover more about the Lenovo Legion 7i by visiting the official product landing page at www.lenovo.com/ph/en/legion/.

For more content showcasing the Legion 7i’s groundbreaking performance, follow along with #BeyondPerformance, #IntelCore, and #14thGen on social media.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.