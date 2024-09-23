Coolaire Consolidated, Inc., the leading provider of the country’s most widely used refrigeration systems, just recently celebrated its 55th anniversary with a press conference and campaign launch held in Quezon City. Introducing its new campaign, “Preserving Your Dreams,” the event highlighted Coolaire’s journey in the refrigerated truck industry, its new tagline, and the company’s future innovations aimed at supporting Filipino businesses. In attendance were the Coolaire family together with guests from media.

A three-generation family-run engineering company primarily serving the food and pharmaceutical sectors in the Philippines, Coolaire Consolidated, Inc. was founded in 1969 by engineer Filadelfo Tugade, Jr. The company has since then grown under the leadership of his son Jerry Tugade, and grandsons Joel and Patrick. Coolaire has expanded from providing air-conditioning services for US government facilities to becoming the Philippines’ top provider of refrigerated vans and cold storage solutions. Coolaire attributes its longevity in the industry by making innovations, customer service, and after-sales central to its operations. Moving forward, Coolaire is ready to meet the growing demands of the food and logistics industry while focusing on sustainability and work values.

Life in the Philippines poses significant challenges to the agricultural and food industry. Our tropical climate requires consistent, dependable, and optimal controlled temperatures. Perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood require proper equipment to maintain freshness and avoid spoilage. Refrigerated trucks help ensure these products reach markets or consumers in prime condition. As many Filipinos count on these industries for livelihood and opportunities for a brighter future, Coolaire aims to do its part in helping Filipinos achieve their dreams. Coolaire is there to ensure that the hard work of farmers to food suppliers and distributors reaches every Filipino table safe, fresh, and delectable as their producers intended.

An ISO-certified company, Coolaire Consolidated, Inc. currently has four business center locations throughout the Philippines, providing services for refrigeration, cold storage, rooftop and cab air-cons, and after-sales requirements of equipment. Business centers are located in Quezon City, General Trias in Cavite, Mandaue City in Cebu, and in Mindanao, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

On its 55th year, Coolaire Consolidated, Inc. is a testament to the Filipino’s commitment to hard work, innovation, and love for the country. With the legacy that the Coolaire has built, the company looks forward to more decades of serving the Filipino nation.

For more information about Coolaire Consolidated, Inc., its services, or the “Preserving Your Dreams” campaign, visit its website and social media accounts or contact (02) 8372-8879 to 82.



Facebook: Coolaire Consolidated, Inc.

Instagram: coolaireph

Website: www.coolaireconsolidated.com

#Coolaire #PreservingYourDreams #Coolaire55thAnniversary

