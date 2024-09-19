Sam Verzosa marked his birthday in a unique and heartwarming way by giving back to the community. Instead of hosting a lavish party, he chose to distribute 100 SioManila Mobile Franchise Business Carts to hardworking and deserving individuals in Manila.

The event took place at the MLQU compound, where a crowd of hopeful recipients gathered, each one excited for the opportunity to start their own business and improve their lives.

In his speech, Sam expressed his gratitude for the support and inspiration he receives from the people around him. “Because of you, I get up and work harder,” he said, acknowledging the motivation that drives him to continue his mission.

His goal is to empower others to build their own success, striving to reach and change more lives across the country.

Reflecting on his own journey, Sam shared that the road to success is not easy, but it is possible with hard work, dedication, and support.

He encouraged everyone to pursue their dreams and seize the opportunities before them.

“From the success of my story, let’s win the story of your life!” he declared, hoping that this small gift would spark a wave of positive change for each recipient and their families.

SV continues to help and inspire more Filipinos in his public affairs program DEAR SV, aired every Saturday, 11:30 p.m. on GMA.

