On Sept. 18, the Asian Consulting Group (ACG) will celebrate its 13th anniversary, reflecting on its growth, innovation, and commitment to global tax reform.

Headed by its Chief Tax Advocate and Senior Advisor Mon Abrea, ACG has achieved many things throughout its storied history. Founded in 2011 as the Abrea Consulting Group, ACG grew into a leading provider of tax advisory services and tax advocacy education.

In 2012, the company started its first Tax Roadshow, going to universities across the country to talk about taxation and financial literacy.

By 2024, the roadshows have become a platform for ACG’s tax advocacies, with topics on financial literacy and investment for Filipinos living abroad.

Its humble beginnings had heightened the firm’s evolution into a global brand, becoming the first tax hub for companies in the Asia-Pacific region, and the success of the International Tax Conference and the 2024 International Tax and Investment Conference have helped it break barriers to new audiences.

Beyond its core services, ACG has made significant impact through its thought leadership and publications such as IWAS BUWISit, Reimagining the World Without Corruption, and his latest book, Why Invest in the Philippines?

Building from these efforts, ACG’s latest project, Fast Forward 2025, will explore F.A.S.T. (Fashion, Agriculture and Technology, Sustainable Communities, Travel, and Tourism) industries, and their contributions to sustainable business practice and tax policy.

In conjunction with Fast Forward, Abrea plans to release a new book based on his studies at Oxford, which aims to explore sustainable solutions in addressing the climate crisis.

As ACG celebrates its 13th anniversary, the company looks forward to continuing its journey of innovation, advocacy, and sustainable growth. Be a partner! Reach out and consult ACG via consult@acg.ph.

