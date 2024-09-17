The SM Cinemas have just made their SM IMAX cinemas enjoy an upgrade that qualifies them as among the best and most updated in the world in terms of technology and viewer experience. The latest SM IMAX cinema to carry these advancements is the one found at the SM Aura Premiere Cinemas, which officially opens on September 17, 2024.

IMAX with Laser is the current zenith of cinema projection technology. Image clarity, brightness, and color accuracy are all part of the groundbreaking Laser projection system that delivers a sharper, more vibrant picture. And it’s complemented by an immersive sound experience powered by advanced audio systems.

It’s the Next Generation IMAX with Laser, designed exclusively from the ground up for the large scale IMAX screens. For the techies out there, it’s a 4K Laser projection system which features a new optical engine, and a suite of proprietary IMAX technologies that deliver crystal clear projection, increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the most distinct exotic colors ever available on-screen.

A patented sound system delivers new, striking clarity and depth, alongside perfected tuned sound and evenly distributed audio throughout the theater. The custom-designed theater now seats over 370, in a stadium-style configuration that offers clear vantage points at every seat.

SM President Steven Tan was invited to speak at the IMAX Corporation’s 11th Annual CEO Forum at the Ojai Valley Inn in California in April of this year. There he met actor Glen Powell and Director Todd Phillips, and he spoke about the connection between Malls and Cinemas here in the Philippines. It’s rewarding to hear that IMAX recognized the need to understand what the Philippine scenario is like, and prioritize the upgrading of our IMAX cinemas.

The wonderful news is that as the SM IMAX cinemas throughout the country standardize with this new advanced system, we’ll be able to enjoy releases such as Transformers One, Joker: Folie à Deux, The Wild Robot, Gladiator II, Wicked, and Moana 2, in it’s full IMAX glory! Movie-lovers rejoice!

UNCORK THE EXPERIENCE AT DIRECTOR’S CLUB AURA

The newest feature of SM Cinema is the Wine Bar Lounge, and we get to experience its first rollout at the SM Aura Premiere Cinemas this September 17, 2024. A collaboration with Handelaar Corporation, the new Wine Bar Lounge will offer premium wines, single malt whiskey, and gourmet food pairings to the SM Cinema patrons.

The Directors Club (and IMAX) moviegoers, now have the option to imbibe at the lounge — where there will be 4-seater tables and cocktail tables, or have dedicated lounge butlers and staff bring your libation and food to your cinema seat.

As for the food pairings, one has the choice of a charcuterie board, DIY taquitos, or Melba toast with truffle cheese, or Melba toast with chicken pistachio pate. There are also Banana Crisps with Cilantro and Apple salsa, food offerings that have distinct stamp to them, a generous cut above the already expensive selection offered in the cinema snacks booth.

