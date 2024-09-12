Angel’s Pizza, a beloved name in the Philippines’ pizza scene, is proud to unveil its latest irresistible offering: the Creamy Spinach Double Deal Plus. This exclusive deal is part of the GrabFood Fan Faves 2024, celebrating the dishes that have captured the hearts and taste buds of Filipino foodies.

Creamy Spinach Double Deal Plus

Angel’s Pizza invites customers to indulge in the Creamy Spinach Double Deal Plus, featuring two delicious options tailored for different appetites. Customers can choose between:

₱765 Deal: Includes 2 Family Pizzas paired with a 1.5L Pepsi Regular or Pepsi Zero Sugar Lime.

₱999 Deal: Includes 2 Big Family Pizzas paired with a 1.5L Pepsi Regular or Pepsi Zero Sugar Lime.

The star of this promotion is the Creamy Spinach pizza, known for its rich, creamy sauce, fresh spinach, and perfectly baked crust that combines to create a flavorful, mouthwatering experience. The deal also includes another classic Angel’s Pizza offering, making it perfect for gatherings with family and friends or for satisfying your pizza cravings.

This special promotion is available exclusively through GrabFood, making it more convenient than ever for pizza lovers to enjoy Angel’s Pizza’s delicious offerings right at their doorstep. As part of the GrabFood Fan Faves 2024, this deal is a limited-time offer, available from Aug. 16 to Sept. 30, 2024.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

