A great home shopping experience awaits as OUR HOME opens its new store at the GH Mall.

Since opening its first store in 1997, OUR HOME has become the country’s leading lifestyle furniture store chain. It established a presence in Virra Mall in 2005 and has since become the go-to-store for home furnishings in the area. With the opening of OUR HOME in GH Mall, it aims to continue offering home furniture, décor and accessories with great designs and great prices.

Reflective of OUR HOME’s philosophy of helping customers create their ideal modern contemporary home by providing new and exciting home furnishing ideas, OUR HOME GH houses the different modern contemporary furniture styles that OUR HOME is known for. You’ll find furniture pieces and decor that are easy to mix and match.

As you enter the store, you’ll be greeted with a friendly and relaxed ambiance as well as with our helpful staff, giving you a seamless home shopping experience. Lifestyle vignettes for living room, bedroom and dining room give inspirations to your style.

OUR HOME’s commitment to continue improving the home shopping experience goes far beyond the store’s look. Personal Shoppers are ready to assist with in-store browsing, selection, and payment. Free Interior Design Advice is available to all customers, as well as Bespoke Services like customization of select furniture. Customers who prefer to shop online can expect the same great shopping experience through www.ourhome.ph. In addition, OUR HOME has Call to Deliver 0917-830-8037 for customers who prefer to shop from their homes.

Visit OUR HOME GH where you find Great Designs and Great Prices. Bring home happiness with you for every piece that you get.

OUR HOME GH is located at the 4th Level of the GH Mall along Ortigas Ave., Greenhills, San Juan, Metro Manila.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.